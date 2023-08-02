WINDHAM — Atkinson Fire Chief Brian Murray, whose sudden death on Sunday shocked his department, community and local fire services, will be laid to rest on Saturday at Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road.
A firefighter walkthrough will take place at 10 a.m. followed by calling hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A private service will be held for only family.
Murray died in the Pittsburg, New Hampshire, area. He served as Atkinson’s chief for over two years and was in the fire service for over 34 years.
The investigation of his death is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected, Atkinson Capt. and Director of Emergency Medical Services Paula Holigan said.
The Plaistow Fire Department is an area department planning to attend the firefighter walkthrough.
Plaistow Fire Chief Chris Knutsen and Deputy Chief John Judson described Murray as a “firefighter’s chief.”
Judson, now with Plaistow Fire, served with Murray at Salem Fire during his entire career.
Murray retired as a deputy chief in Salem before taking the fire chief role in Atkinson in 2021.
Judson remembered Murray as a man respected by all and ready to help anyone.
“If I had ever gotten trapped in a fire, he was the one I would want leading the rescue team to come get me,” Judson said.
Knutsen knew Murray for a little over two years, since he started as Atkinson’s chief.
The two chiefs developed a strong working relationship and helped their departments grow. The two met weekly to plan and bounce ideas off each other.
“It’s a huge loss for our public safety community,” said Knutsen. “He’s left a hole that’s going to be hard to fill.”
Knutsen knew from day one that Murray was special. He was dedicated to his department and community. He added the late chief was likable and could see his capabilities as a leader.
“He empowered change,” Knutsen said. “He demanded the minimum standard to not be the minimum. He made sure his first responders were trained and equipped which led to the community better protected.”
Knutsen said it wasn’t all business with Murray. He found himself sharing personal stories with him, as they both often talked about their families and young daughters.
“Every time I talked to him, whether eating breakfast or on phone, you could see how much a devoted husband he was,” Knutsen said. “He always talked about his wife and daughter. He was so proud of them.”
The Plaistow chief said Murray cared for his staff and all in the fire service. He recalled how Murray mentored not only members of his department, but any firefighter or officer from other fire departments.
Knutsen believes Murray left his department prepared to carry on with staff stepping up to fill his void.
“I’m 100% certain that Brian Murray is looking down and he is smiling,” Knutsen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.