ATKINSON — The Atkinson Historical Society awarded graduating Timberlane Regional High School senior Emily Watson its 2023 Atkinson Historical Society scholarship.
Alzheimer’s support group to be held
HAMPTON — An Alzheimer’s support group will take place on Monday, July 17, at 3 p.m. in person at Cornerstone at Hampton Assisted Living and Memory Support Community, 298 Exeter Road.
Dealing with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia isn’t easy, so it is helpful to share concerns and personal experiences with others.
Those in the group will learn about proven strategies to help better care for family members.
Spaces are limited. To reserve a spot, contact Director of Compass Programming Patricia Corso at 603-929-6300, or pcorso@cornerstonehampton.com.
Summer concert series continue in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY — The Concerts on the Common summer series of performances will continue on Wednesdays through August 16.
Concerts are held on the Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The summer season traditionally begins with student musicians from Londonderry High School taking the bandstand stage.
“This is such a special evening, as it is the last concert for the Londonderry High School graduating seniors,” concert organizers said in a press release. “We think that is one reason why you can feel the energy the students put into this concert every year.
Concerts will move inside the high school in inclement weather.
For a complete lineup of performers for 2023, visit concertsonthecommon.org.
More information is available by emailing concertsonthecommon@gmail.com.
Search is on for Derry’s eldest resident
DERRY — The Derry Heritage Commission is looking to find the oldest person in Derry to receive the Boston Post Cane.
The person must also be a resident of Derry for the past five years, in addition to age, to receive the cane.
The cane was last awarded by the Town Council to Irene Blanchard, who died in January at 106 years old.
The Boston Post Cane dates back to 1909.
The publisher of the Boston Post Newspaper donated ebony canes to the 431 largest communities in New England, with the instruction that they be given to the oldest man in each town or city. Upon his passing, the cane would be presented to the new oldest citizen.
Derry’s first Post Cane came to town in September 1909.
Derry gives a replica of the original cane to its recipients. The town’s original cane is on permanent display at the Derry Municipal Center.
Contact the Heritage Commission at derrymuseum@gmail.com or at 603-490-3054 with the information of a Derry resident at least 90 years old and a town resident for five years.
All submissions must be received by July 10.
