ATKINSON — The Historical Society will be open to visitors on Monday, May 29, from after the conclusion of the town’s Memorial Day ceremonies until 1 p.m. at 3 Academy Ave.
The featured space is the second floor military room which shares the stories of Atkinson’s brave soldiers and sailors.
Those who can’t make it on Memorial Day can visit the historical society every Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the last Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information visit atkinsonhistoricalsociety.org.
Kingston resident honored
BOSTON, Mass. — The Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants announced Isabelle Giles of Kingston, N.H., was awarded the Lisa Russell Memorial Scholarship from the MassCPAs Educational Foundation’s 2023 Scholarship Program.
Giles, a student at UMass Lowell, was one of 51 students selected to receive a scholarship from the MassCPAs Educational Foundation’s 2023 Scholarship Program. The students were honored at MassCPAs annual, member-wide networking event on May 18.
Conservationists host forest walks
ATKINSON — The Conservation Commission will hold two walks in Atkinson forests in June.
Consulting Forester Charlie Moreno will lead a walk in the Caroline Orr Town Forest, behind the Community Center, 4 Main St., on Sunday, June 4, at 1 p.m., to discuss the how a selective timber harvest on this land six years ago impacted the health of the forest and the diversity of wildlife habitat found today.
A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, June 11.
County Forester Greg Jordan will lead a tree and plan identification walk on Saturday, June 24, at 9 a.m., in the Chadwick Town Forest behind the Woodlock Park playing fields.
A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, July 1st.
Ice cream social in Hampstead
HAMPSTEAD — Hampstead seniors are invited to a free ice cream social on Wednesday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hampstead Meeting House, 20 Emerson Ave.
Sign-up with a Hampstead identification on May 23 and 25 at 9 a.m. at the Hampstead Meeting House.
For more information, email Jaye Dimando at Jdimando1@gmail.com or call 603-329-5422.
Hospital in clinical trial
EXETER — Exeter Hospital is one of 26 hospitals participating in a nationwide clinical trial on a model for treating infants exposed to opioids.
The “Eat, Sleep, Console” care model is more effective than the usual care approaches for treating opioid-exposed infants, according to data collected at The Family Center at Exeter Hospital.
Opioid-exposed newborns can develop neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, which includes tremors, excessive crying and irritability, and problems with sleeping and feeding.
The “Eat, Sleep, Console” method focuses on how well an infant can eat, sleep, and be consoled. It prioritizes non-pharmacologic care, including increased family presence, holding, swaddling and rocking in low-stimulus environments as first-line treatment.
Windham seeks volunteers
WINDHAM — The town is seeking volunteers to fill a list open positions on various boards and committees.
Available spots include spots on the Cable Advisory Board, Conservation Commission, Economic Development, Forestry Committee, Historic District Commission, Housing Authority, Local Energy Committee, Museum trustees and Searles School and Chapel Trustees
The Board of Selectmen is currently accepting application forms from residents interested in any of these open positions. Applications can be found on the town website and should be submitted to Administrative Office, Attn: Jamie Pelletier, 3 North Lowell Road, Windham, N.H. or by email to JPelletier@WindhamNH.gov, no later than June 2.
Interviews will be scheduled for a future Board of Selectmen meeting. For more information, call 603-432-7732.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.