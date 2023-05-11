ATKINSON — The kids fishing derby will be Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Town Hall Pond.
Registration starts at 7:30 a.m.
The derby is open to children up to 12 years old.
Prizes are rewarded to whoever catches the first fish, along with the most fish, the longest fish, the shortest fish and the most unusual fish.
Visit atkinson.recdesk.com/community/home for more information or contact Noriko Yoshida-Travers at 603-362-1098 or commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Public hearing on Kingston roads on Monday
KINGSTON — The town will hold a public hearing Monday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall meeting room.
This hearing will be an informational presentation on the town’s road network and its maintenance by the public works director.
The first part will focus on the heavily trafficked dirt roads, particularly Bass Lane, Circuit Drive and Simes Road. The second part will be on the planned pavement maintenance activities for this year and beyond. Residents are encouraged to attend.
Newton holds townwide yard sale
NEWTON — A townwide yard sale is planned for Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To participate, email your name and address to recreation@newtonnh.net.
The Recreation Commission will provide signs for participants. They will be made available at Gale Library or the front porch of Town Hall during business hours through Friday, May 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.