NEW DURHAM — The Atkinson Lions Club held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new gymnasium at Camp Pride, 154 Camp Pride Way.
Local and state representatives were also present for the ceremony.
Camp Pride is a special place for those with special needs. The camp is owned and operated by Lions District 44H and sits on 371 acres on Merrymeeting Lake in New Durham.
The Lions raised money to build the new pavilion, a 60-by-100-foot building with attached bathrooms, and a wide open floor plan to accommodate indoor rainy-day activities like basketball, volleyball, shuffleboard, and indoor meetings.
For more information on Camp Pride, visit lionscamppride.org.
Pot recycling day in Sandown
SANDOWN — The Sandown Garden Club will hold a pot recycling day on Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Train Depot on Little Mill Road.
The club asks anyone with used flower pots to drop them off for recycling. The pots will then be cleaned and stored for next year’s sale.
Club members will be there to collect the pots.
For more information, visit sandowngardenclub.com.
Golf Scramble returns to Windham
WINDHAM — Farmsteads of New England will tee off for the15th annual Golf Scramble on Monday, June 12, at the Windham Country Club, 1 Country Club Road.
Farmsteads will be hosting an afternoon tournament with fun contests and prizes.
The nonprofit organization provides supportive day and residential services in a farm environment to adults with autism and other developmental disabilities. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the individuals Farmsteads serves.
Registration opens at 12:30 p.m. with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. An awards dinner will follow the tournament beginning at 6 p.m.
The cost to participate is $150 and includes green fees, a golf cart, goodie bag and awards dinner. Sign up to play online.
For more information, visit farmsteads-ne.org/events#GolfScramble.
Celebrate the 80s with themed party
KINGSTON — The recreation department will hold an 80s night on Thursday, June 15, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Draft House, 22 Main St.
There will be music and karaoke, giveaways and a contest for best 80s outfit.
Those interested must register for the event, which is capped at 100 people. Pre-register with Paul Butler by email at kingston.recreation24@gmail.com or call 603-531-3337.
Farmers’ market in Pelham
PELHAM — The Pelham Tractor Supply store will hold a Farmers’ Market on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 134 Bridge St.
It will feature locally-grown, fresh produce, as well as other seasonal products. Shoppers can stop in for arts, crafts, homemade goods and local produce, all created by neighbors in the Pelham area.
The event is open to the public.
“This is a great opportunity for members of our community to support local farmers while also getting to enjoy deliciously fresh food,” said Gilyan Buxton, manager of the Pelham store.
For more information, contact Pelham Tractor Supply at 603-635-5001.
