CONCORD, N.H. — Robert Bell could face up to three and a half to seven years in prison plus a $4,000 fine after being convicted of voting in two states in the same election.
Bell, 77, of Atkinson, was found guilty Wednesday by a jury in Rockingham County Superior Court. He checked in at the polls in Atkinson and cast a New Hampshire ballot after having already voted in the 2018 election in Florida, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
Violating a state election law could result in Bell losing his right to vote in New Hampshire, McDonald said. Bell will be sentenced Nov. 7.
Assistant Attorney General Nicholas Chong Yen of the election law unit and Associate Attorney General James Boffetti prosecuted this case. Richard Tracy was the chief investigator.
Bell claimed he was confused.