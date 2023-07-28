ATKINSON — The Board of Selectmen continued to work out details of its lease agreement with the Atkinson Historical Society to restore the former Center School building on Academy Avenue during its meeting on Monday.
Atkinson once had five one-room schoolhouses dating back to the 1850s.
The Center School building is the last-standing one-room schoolhouse in town. It was built around 1880 and operated as a school until 1949. Since then, the building housed the police department and served as a family mediation center.
Residents voted during town election in March to authorize the select board to enter into a five-year lease with the historical society to turn the town-owned building into a museum.
The board decided to reconsider the lease it accepted on July 10 and add new terms regarding how much the town will budget each year for the building’s upkeep.
Selectman Greg Spero said some board members wanted to examine the agreement pertaining to who will be responsible for electric bills and the septic system moving forward before it’s finalized.
The board wants to cap the limit on maintenance expenses for the building annually at $2,000. Additional expenses over the limit would be paid for by the historical society.
Town Administrator John Apple said during the meeting he will check what the le town is responsible to cover with the lease.
The board proposes to review the lease when it’s up for renewal and adjust possibly adjust the limit.
Spero said there is no doubt the lease will go through even though the board is reconsidering certain aspects of the agreement.
“The cost sharing just may be a little more for the historical society,” Spero said.
The society has worked for over two years to preserve the building. In August 2022, the Center School was added to the New Hampshire Register of Historic Places.
Historical Society President Kate Rochford said they are waiting for the lease to be signed to apply for more grants.
The society has applied for grants such as the New Hampshire Lane and Community Heritage Investment Program and the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources Moose Plate grant. It submitted for those applications in June, Rochford added.
Grant money would be used to restore the building to its original look. A finalized agreement will also make fundraising efforts easier for the society, she added.
“We are very anxious to kick off community fundraising,” Rochford said. “We are not asking for the town to pay for our renovation plans.”
While the society was hoping for a finalized lease, Spero said it’s not a bad thing the lease is getting a second look.
He said he sees the value in preserving the Center School and what the historical society aims to do.
“The society is filled with residents who love this town and looking to preserve its history for years to come.”
He said once the building is renovated, it will help keep Atkinson’s history intact.
“It’s a beautiful little school,” Spero said. “It’s going to help show how we’ve provided education in different circumstances, like without buses for transportation to school.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.