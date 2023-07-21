ATKINSON — The Atkinson Recreation Department will hold its annual ice cream social and summer concert for residents Thursday, Aug. 17, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Kimball Library Courtyard, 5 Academy Ave.
The event will feature the Timberlane Community Music Association Concert Band. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. No registration is needed.
Call Noriko Yoshida-Travers at 603-362-1098 or commrec@atkinson-nh.gov for more information.
Elder Services will join the Recreation Department in the Kimball Library Courtyard that night for a cookout. The courtyard will open at 4:30 p.m. with the cookout starting at 5 p.m. Tickets range from $5 to $9 per person.
All proceeds go toward the Elder Services transportation fund.To purchase tickets in advance, contact Elder Services at 603-362-9582 or elderservices@atkinson-nh.gov.
The rain date is Aug. 24.
Summer concert series continues in Derry
DERRY — The summer concert series in MacGregor Park, 12 Boyd Road, continues with a variety of music.
Concerts are free and held Tuesday nights beginning at 7, weather permitting. The park is next to Derry Public Library on East Broadway.
Remaining shows are Mo Bounce, July 25; The Slakas, Aug. 1; Pizzastock, Aug. 8; Beatlejuice, Aug. 15; and Brandy rounding out the season Aug. 22.
To learn more about the concert series, contact Derry Parks and Recreation at 603-432-6136 or visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation.
Volunteers needed for Windham boards
WINDHAM — The Board of Selectmen is accepting application forms from town residents to fill remaining positions on various town boards and committees.
Applications can be found on the town website and should be submitted to the administrative office, Attn: Jamie Pelletier, 3 North Lowell Road, or by email to JPelletier@WindhamNH.gov no later than Aug. 4 for consideration.
The open positions include spots on the Forestry Committee, Historic District Commission, Local Energy Committee and Museum Trustees.
Interviews with the Board of Selectmen will then be scheduled for a future meeting. For more information, call 603-432-7732.
Derry town clerk expands hours
DERRY — The town clerk’s office has updated its hours at the Derry Municipal Center on Manning Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call 603-432-6110.
Blood drive held in Salem
SALEM — The Salem Fire and Police departments will hold a Red Cross blood drive Friday, Aug. 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 37 Main St.
To register, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org. Enter SALEMCOMMUNITY to schedule an appointment.
Concert slated in Griffin Park
WINDHAM — A free concert in Griffin Park is set for Sunday, Aug. 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The concert will feature a performance by Finding Molly. There will also be food trucks beginning at 4 p.m.
Bring blankets and chairs. The park is off Range Road.
For more information, contact the Windham Recreation Department at 603-965-1208 or email recreation@windhamnh.gov.
