ATKINSON — Residents got their first glimpse of conceptual plans for a new police station as the town looks to garner support to build a projected facility on Main Street on town-owned land.
The design was presented by the Police Station Steering Committee at three open houses held at Town Hall on May 24, 25 and 27.
The design is the first step in a construction project that voters will need to approve when they head to the polls in March 2024. “It's long overdue,” said Police Chief Timothy Crowley. “I think most in town realize that.”
Work on a new station started in 2017. Ten parcels of land were considered. A 1.3-acre lot on Main Street was determined as the best spot.
The new station was designed on a 30-year plan with room for expansion.
“It's not a knee jerk plan,” Crowley said, as the design has evolved to meet federal requirements.
None of the money so far has come from local taxes. Police asset forfeiture funds and American Rescue Plan Act funds paid for the conceptual design and site plan.
The new station would be built from the ground up, like the fire station and library in town, Crowley said.
The current station is at 27 Academy Ave., housed in a 1842 building on its third use.
The structure was first a church and then a school. It became the police station's home in 1994.
It's 181 years old with space deficiencies and internal flaws that complicate everyday policing duties.
Bob Connors and Samuel Butler, two members of the steering committee, showed residents the design and floor layouts for a possible new station.
“The police station is not functional and we need to change it,” Connors said.
The new site plan was designed to meet standards of the Commission on Accreditation For Law Enforcement Agencies. The current station does not meet those standards.
It's also not universally accessible. The only wheelchair accessible platform is around the back where only officers are supposed to be allowed in. “It's a walking liability in a lot of ways because it's not accredited,” Butler added.
Crowley said Atkinson is one of the safest towns in New Hampshire and a new station would help keep those expectations for residents.
“They are getting the service,” Crowley said. “They just need to give us something to work with.”
His staff does a lot in very little space to work in, Crowley said. Nine officers crowd a room dedicated for office space, some sitting two to a desk.
Portable heaters are found throughout the building with windows covered in cellophane plastic to retain heat.
The department's IT is stored in a closet-sized room. It overheats and needed a hole cut out in the wall for a fan to ventilate the air into the lockerroom next door.
The police station fails inspections by the town's fire department each year, Crowley said.
Additionally, the building has poor ventilation. Air quality is tested at least once a year because asbestos was in the ceiling. The department uses air purifiers to try to keep things fresh.
In the last few years, the department has needed to replace its water heating system. The station was without a generator for two years. It's also had a bee infestation, in addition to chipmunks and birds that have found their way in.
“There's always something to fix,” Crowley said. “It's constant.”
Crowley said they've been fortunate to use some asset forfeiture funds to purchase some new in-house technology like a fingerprint machine and evidence-processing locker and also update flooring. But a building outfitted for law enforcement is needed to fully execute everything they do on a daily basis.
There is no shower at the existing facility, even though it is occupied around the clock. Crowley said if one of his officers responds to a call and the uniform gets dirty, that person is sent home because there's nowhere to clean up at the station.
The chief showed a metal bar with handcuffs hanging from it which serves as a makeshift holding cell because the station doesn't have a proper cell. But if a person is volatile, adjacent technology in that room is at risk depending on the person's reach.
If someone does not make bail, an officer needs to transport the person to Rockingham Superior Court in Brentwood because he or she can't be kept overnight at the station without a holding cell.
Those are some of the many problems the department faces, Crowley said.
Residents Lisa and Dale Wisler live next to the current police station. Both attended the open house on May 24. They said the Police Department has been a great neighbor, but they like the central location of Main Street for the its new home.
The longtime residents also felt the new location would be a better fit for safety reasons. “Even if there was more room where they are now, it's not a good location for visibility alone,” Dale Wisler said.
Lisa Wisler added the intersection where the station sits does not have great sight lines for people visiting or leaving the station.
Another resident was concerned about putting the station on Main Street.
Connors and Butler have heard complaints from other residents worried it's not a central enough location or why it's not closer to Atkinson Academy.
The projected Main Street location is one mile from the current spot.
The steering committee will continue to make information available to residents regarding the project.
Advocates have 10 months to gain support for the project's approval before the next town election.
Pending approval, construction would break ground earliest by fall 2024. Crowley expects the station would then take a year and a half to be built.
"The currently building has to last until then," he said.
