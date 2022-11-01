ATKINSON — The Atkinson Garden Club will sponsor the ongoing Daffodil Project Saturday, Nov. 5, with planting scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the field by Page Farm Subdivision's Main Street entrance.
The project is looking for volunteers to help plant thousands of daffodils. Volunteers are needed who can drill or dig holes for the bulbs and assist with the planting.
New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program paused
BEDFORD — New Hampshire Housing announced a pause to incoming applications under the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Support services will continue to be available through the five Community Action Partnership agencies. All applications in the pipeline will be reviewed and funded.
The news comes as the United States Treasury said the state won't receive any additional resources to continue the program after Dec. 29.
Groundwork Lawrence announces new executive director
LAWRENCE — Groundwork Lawrence President Marianne Paley Nadel announced that Lesly Melendez will become the organization's fifth executive director.
“We are thrilled to have Lesly take on the helm of Groundwork," Nadel said. "Lesly’s deep commitment to Lawrence and Groundwork has always been clear. She will transition into this role with the continued mentorship and guidance of GWL’s long-time Executive Director, Heather McMann.”
Nadel said that over 18 years at GWL, Melendez has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in the increasingly complex roles of Outreach Coordinator, Project Director, Community Engagement Director, and for the past six years, deputy director.
"Being from Lawrence has always been a point of pride for me as has been being a part of Groundwork,” Melendez said. “I firmly believe that to fully change systems, we need to work together to create policies that support all residents, develop an understanding and dedication to equity versus equality, and ensure that everyone has access and opportunities to pathways enabling them to achieve their dreams."
Melendez assumes the role of Executive Director as Heather McMann leaves the position to take on her new role as Executive Director of Groundwork USA.
Groundwork Lawrence will celebrate its leadership and accomplishments at a Glow Gala on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. in the Everett Mills, 6th floor, 15 Union St. For tickets, visit online at www.groundworklawrence.org/glow.
Church Fall Fair is Saturday
NORTH ANDOVER — St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church at 158 Main St. will hold a Fall Fair Saturday, Nov. 5, from noon to 6 p.m.
Meals served will include lamb shish kebab, chicken kebab and losh kebab (Armenian burgers), which will come with rice pilaf, green bean Fasoulia and bread. Vegetarian platters and other vegetarian options will be available.
Pastry tables will feature American and Armenian delicacies such as choreg and boreg. A country kitchen, gift tables and raffles will be offered. Cash, check and credit cards will be accepted, take out is available, and the doors open at 11 a.m.
For more information visit www.saintgregory.ortg or call Sharke at 978-808-0598.
Live podcast taping planned
HAVERHILL — The UMass Lowell Innovation Hub and UML Alumni Relations will host a live podcast recording of “Meeting You Where You’re At,” where creator and host Richard Juknavorian will sit down with Angela Liu, director of strategy and growth at Hack.Diversity.
The event is Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the iHub, located in the Harbor Place commercial building on downtown Merrimack Street. The program includes a networking reception, live podcast taping, and a Q & A session.
Juknavorian and Liu will explore Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) culture through a look at Hack.Diversity’s work breaking down barriers for Black and Latinx professionals in tech. The podcast will highlight women social-impact entrepreneurs.
Register online to attend at https://tinyurl.com/4wy5pf5n.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.