ATKINSON — On-call members of Atkinson Fire will see their pay increase as the department takes steps to make compensation for part-timers competitive with other towns.
Selectmen approved a compensation plan for the department that increases the hourly pay rate by $2 on May 15.
“It’s important that we address this,” said Fire Chief Brian Murray at the selectmen meeting. “It’s been low for too long.”
On-call personnel typically respond to an emergency call when full-timers are not available. They previously made $10 an hour. The part-timers, including firefighters and EMTs, will see their rate bumped to $12 an hour during their probationary period, after which they will get a base rate of $14.
A second phase of the pay adjustments will be implemented in December, when the base rate will rise to $16 an hour.
“It will get it (the pay) to middle of the road (compared) to surrounding communities,” Murray said.
Additionally, once cost-of-living adjustments are added to the base rate, the pay in Atkinson will remain competitive for a longer period of time, Murray added.
Town Administrator John Apple said certification in areas like fire inspection or emergency medical services will also be taken in account and can increase pay.
The different levels of pay and the criteria that trigger each level are built into a pay matrix developed by the department. Murray presented a similar pay matrix in preparation for this year’s budget in October 2022, but it wasn’t formally accepted. It was only taken under advisement.
The chief’s latest version of the department’s pay matrix addresses the needs for the department to retain the on-call firefighters and EMTs. The biggest change came in adjustments to their base rate.
Apple credited chief Murray’s efforts to make Atkinson more competitive with nearby towns when recruiting for the Fire Department. But not all selectmen were on board with the idea.
Selectman David Paquette opposed the timing of the pay bump. He said April 2024 would be a more reasonable time to grant the raise, following the March town election and approval of next year’s budget proposal.
“If we aren’t keeping up and keeping the call department happy, it’s going to be a lot more expensive if we don’t have them,” Murray responded.
The pay changes passed with a 4-1 vote.
Murray said the on-call staff is the last in the department to get a pay raise.
“I’ve had numerous members voice their concerns,” Murray said. “Some aren’t necessarily happy with this. I’m just trying to do what I can to meet in the middle with both sides.”
