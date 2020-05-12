METHUEN — In what one city councilor calls a "classic intimidation tactic," a lawyer working for the police sent a letter Tuesday advising council members to save all personal and professional communications regarding the Superior Officers' Union contract, because they may be used as evidence in a defamation lawsuit.
"We are investigating allegations of libel and defamation, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress," Andover attorney Peter Caruso wrote on behalf of the union, its leaders, Greg Gallant and Joseph Aiello, and police Chief Joseph Solomon.
"We hereby demand that you preserve all documents, tangible things, and electronically stored information potentially relevant to our clients' claims," he wrote.
City Councilor David D.J. Beauregard said the threat of a lawsuit won't alter his resolve to fight for the taxpayers.
"This is a classic intimidation tactic designed to silence us," he said. "We won't back down. We're fighting for taxpayers' best interests."
The letter, and potential lawsuit, raises the stakes in an already heated conflict.
In September 2017, the then-City Council approved a contract negotiated with Mayor Stephen Zanni, giving superior officers raises of nearly 200%.
Several of the captains on the force would have been paid as much as $440,000 a year.
In 2018, then-Mayor James Jajuga put the brakes on the contract, negotiating instead for one that would pay superior officers lower, but still exorbitant, salaries.
The City Council rejected Jajuga's compromise, nearly causing historic layoffs of up to 75 members of the Police Department.
A state mediator helped negotiate a new deal between Mayor Neil Perry and the union, which is ready for City Council review once the meeting restrictions of COVID-19 are lifted.
Councilors voted in March to hold off on taking action until they can all meet in person with attorneys from the city and the union, and get public input.
The letter from Caruso covers a broad range of communications, including voicemail, text messages, instant messaging, Word-processed documents, spreadsheets, images, sound recordings, video, databases, contact and relationship management data, presentations, network access and server activity logs, back-up and archival files, and much more.
The material covers any documents or digital files created from Dec. 31, 2018, through now.
City Councilor Eunice Zeigler called the letter an infringement of the U.S. Constitution.
"We have First Amendment rights," she said. "We have rights to our thoughts and our opinions. I feel like this sets a precedent of — if someone says something you don't like, then serve them this letter and create fear so they don't say something you don't agree with."