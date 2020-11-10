CONCORD –– Attorney General Gordon MacDonald is calling last week’s presidential election a success in New Hampshire thanks to local election workers and a team of more than 100 attorneys, investigators and state officials deployed to mediate any issues.
According to a statement from MacDonald released Monday, the state-led team covered 305 of New Hampshire’s 307 polling places, or 99% of the polls.
“Each inspector completed a detailed checklist and worked with local election officials to resolve any issues that may have been identified,” the statement read.
The Attorney General’s election hotline –– used for urgent voter concerns on election day –– received about 275 calls that day, according to MacDonald. He said each call was assigned to an attorney, and most concerns were resolved on election day in conjunction with local election officials.
In comparison, MacDonald said that during the 2018 general election, 98% of New Hampshire's polling places –– 302 of 309 –– were inspected and 185 calls about concerns were received by the time polls closed. In the 2016 general election, about 76% of all polling locations in New Hampshire were inspected.
Last week's election, however, stood out. Granite State voters turned out in record numbers, according to the Associated Press. Quoting the secretary of state, the AP said 814,092 ballots were cast statewide, surpassing the record set in the 2016 general election by more than 58,000 ballots.
Part of that, the AP explained, was temporary expanded eligibility for absentee voting this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. About a third of voters took that option.