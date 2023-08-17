ANDOVER — The intersections that make up Elm Square have a lower crash rate than the statewide average. This finding and many others, including problems with the layout of the square, were detailed in a 186-page report initiated after Sidney Olson, 5, was struck and killed while crossing Elm Square with her family in May.
The study is known as a Road Safety Audit (RSA) and was conducted with help from the state, town and with the expertise of an engineering firm. The report described a complicated and confusing intersection with multiple visibility issues, no bicycle accommodations but also one with “significantly less” crashes than the statewide average.
Members of the community speaking at forum June said statistics only show part of the story, with close calls not accounted for and residents’ avoidance and fear of traffic there impossible to calculate.
The report added the fatal May crash that sparked the study is not included in the data because Massachusetts State Police have yet to release a report on the fatality.
The intersection that makes up the busiest part of the square saw a total of 35 crashes between 2017 and 2022. Two crashes involving pedestrians occurred since 2016 and are also included in this number. This results in a .55 crash rate per million vehicles, for 2017 to 2020, lower than the state average for signalized intersections of .78.
Thirteen of these were rear-end collisions and eight of the crashes were angled while 56 crashes took place in the general area of the square.
“Just because there aren’t a lot of vehicle crashes doesn’t mean there isn’t a grave risk to pedestrians, particularly some of the more vulnerable folks,” Eric Olson, father of Sidney Olson, said.
“We see near misses all the time.”
Despite the lack of car crashes, Olson said, it is still a “scary and dangerous situation for pedestrians where the stakes are very high.”
In addition to giving crash statistics the study also highlights various problems with the surrounding street and possible solutions.
It mentions the signal phasing of the intersection, which has been a main concern of residents. The signal phasing allows for pedestrians and cars to travel parallel to each other, which means that cars taking turns will have to yield on green to pedestrians crossing. According to the report, this feature led to two crashes involving pedestrians in 2016.
The town plans on making changes in the next few weeks but making all lights red when the walk sign is up.
Another problem with the intersection is due to its layout or “geometric skew.”
The layout results in “lengthened right-turn movements from both Main Street northbound and North Main Street southbound.” This results in the stop lines being 105- and 75-feet from the conflicting crosswalks.
“The considerable length of travel between the stop line and crosswalk, as well as street furniture and ornamental fence on the northeast corner with Elm Street, impede visibility of pedestrians on the crosswalk.”
Left turns also suffer from a similar problem.
While Elm Square sits in downtown Andover as the confluence of multiple busy roads, for many in the community including the Olsons it sits very close to where they live making it almost part of their neighborhood.
Another issue is the merge when driving north and south on Main Street. Cars are forced to merge in the middle of the intersection. This can result in drivers focusing more on avoiding collisions with cars than watching the sidewalk, according to the report.
In order to improve safety the report outlines dozens of fixes including the following:
- “Consider modifications to the pedestrian phase timings, whether exclusive or concurrent, to be timed based on a slower walking speed.
- Implement ‘No Turn on Red’ prohibitions along the Main Street northbound and North Main Street southbound approaches based on the stop line to crosswalk distance and sight lines.
- Consider the slight relocation of the ornamental fence and other street furniture to open the sight line from the Main Street northbound stop line to the Elm Street crosswalk if concurrent pedestrian operations remain.
- Consider supplemental traffic signal housings depicting the left-turn indications on the opposite (left) side of each corresponding approach.
- Assess the relocation and addition of traffic signal mast arm assemblies at the intersection to provide one mast arm assembly per approach which are both perpendicular to the approach and on the far side of the intersection from the approach.
- Consider the installation of flashing yellow arrow (FYA) signal indications for those approaches with permissive left-turn phasing and an exclusive left-turn lane.
- Consider the implementation of approach-specific split traffic signal phasing to eliminate ‘permissive’ movements at the signalized intersection.
- Reinstall all pedestrian push buttons at the signalized intersection to a mounting height of 42-inches.
- Replace all non-APS pedestrian push buttons at the signalized intersection with APS push buttons with both audible and vibratory tones.”
For more information on all the proposed changes and the full report visit tinyurl.com/fj5fc882
The investigation into how Sidney Olson was killed is ongoing, but during the Monday, Aug. 7, Safety Forum used to announce the study results her father, Eric Olson, emphasized the enormous impact even small improvements can have.
“It’s been three months since my daughter was killed in Elm Square,” said Olson during the recent safety forum. “That day in May Sidney was one step away from being home, painting a unicorn or playing with her brother in the sandbox, inches away. Had the stop line been where it is now she would likely be here, had the light been timed to delay the green a few seconds, like it is now, she would likely be here by our side, had a tractor trailer not been navigating our downtown streets to deliver food that probably could of fit on something much smaller, we would have our daughter.”
