METHUEN — The Methuen Young People’s Theatre will hold auditions for a September production of Gilbert and Sullivan's comic opera, "The Pirates of Penzance," on Friday, June 2, at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 3, at 4 a.m. at the Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway.
Auditions are open to children who will be entering grades 4 through 12 in September.
Auditions are required to be considered for a principal role.
General registration for chorus members, who don't have to audition, and first rehearsals are June 8 at 6:15 p.m. Rehearsals are Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings. Program cost is $150 per child or $225 for two or more children from the same immediate family.
Performances are Sept. 8, 9 and 10 at the Methuen Memorial Music Hall.
For more information email methuenyoungpeoplestheatre@gmail.com.
Greater Lawrence Technical receives $5,000 grant
ANDOVER — Greater Lawrence Technical School was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries.
Greater Lawrence Tech is one of 300 schools across 36 states to be awarded funding.
The school will use the grant to fund a new collection of books and library materials for its library department.
The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries was founded in 2002 and is an organization that supports school libraries with the goal of encouraging young students to read. In the past 21 years, the foundation has awarded $21 million in grants to more than 3,600 schools across the country.
Superintendent John Lavoie thanked Laura Bush and her foundation.
"By updating our collections, it gives our students an opportunity to read new stories and learn new and exciting things," he said.
Exploring Judaism via free Zoom classes
BEVERLY — Explore the heart of Judaism: spirit, ethics and community. Free classes will take place via Zoom on Thursdays from 7:30 to 9 p.m., June 8, 15, 22 and 29. The program is open to people of all faiths other than Judaism and to those who identity as Jewish but have little or no knowledge of Judaism. There is no cost to participate thanks to support from the Morton and Lillian Waldfogel Charitable Foundation and Peter and Maureen Waldfogel.
Register at lappinfoundation.org. The program is co-sponsored by Lappin Foundation and the North Shore Rabbis and Cantors Association. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Spring craft fair
AMESBURY — The second spring craft fair will be held on the lawn of the Main Street Congregational Church, 145 Main St., on Saturday, June 3. Vendors will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. displaying a wide variety of handmade treasures and art. Rain date is Sunday, June 4.
The Church Ladies will be providing snacks and lunch.
For more information contact Heidi at 978-457-0208 or bamfvending@gmail.com.
Cookout for veterans at Forest Lake
METHUEN — A free cookout for military veterans and their families will be held at Forest Lake on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and wear hats and T-shirts that show support for your branch of the service. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/VetCookout or by calling the city's Veteran's Office at 978-983-8585. The event is being held with support from the Methuen Fire Department.
YWCA Tribute to Women raffle tickets
LAWRENCE — There is still time, but not much, to purchase tickets to the YWCA raffle for a Red Sox Experience at $75 for one and $100 for two tickets. The winner will be chosen on May 24 at 4 p.m.
The Experience includes four premium tickets to the Red Sox vs. LA Dodgers game on Aug. 26 at 4:10 p.m., Field Box 17 (right behind first base, a few rows back) along with many Red Sox goodies including a blanket, T-shirt, hat, golf balls and more. For tickets visit ywcanema.org/tribute/raffle.
