BOSTON — The state auditor's job offers a six-figure salary and an office in the historic Statehouse, but it usually doesn't attract a lot of attention from candidates.
Regardless, the decision by Democrat Auditor Suzanne Bump not to seek fourth term in next year’s election has created a rare opening for the job, and so far two hopefuls have jumped into the race.
Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, and Chris Dempsey, a Democratic transportation advocate, are both seeking the job that pays nearly $190,000 a year with benefits.
DiZoglio, a former state representative, is calling for more accountability and transparency in the office and more public accessibility on Beacon Hill.
"Coming from a working class family, I know many people are disenfranchised by what is happening on Beacon Hill," she said. "We should be do what we can to give everyone a seat at the table. It's their tax dollars that are being spent."
DiZoglio said she views the auditor's role as an extension of her advocacy as a lawmaker on issues ranging from state spending and public records access to non-disclosure agreements used to hide sexual harassment claims.
"But as auditor I would have greater powers to fight for transparency, equity, accountability," she said.
Dempsey officially joined the race last month and is also running on a platform of making state government more open and accountable to the public.
"The fundamental role of the state auditor is being a watchdog and making state government work better," he said. "And I have experience in both of those areas."
Dempsey, who is making his first run for statewide office, has pushed for more transit funding to reduce traffic congestion and improve the MBTA as director of the Transportation for Massachusetts advocacy coalition.
He also co-founded a group that successfully lobbied to end Boston’s bid for the 2024 Summer Olympics.
As assistant secretary of transportation in former Gov. Deval Patrick’s administration, Dempsey worked on modernizing the MBTA's bus and subway tracking systems.
He said one area that needs increased oversight is the state's plan to spend more than $5.3 billion in federal pandemic relief over the next several years.
"We need to make sure that those dollars are spent efficiently and effectively," he said. "Taxpayers deserve to know if we are spending that money wisely."
So far, DiZoglio has a significant advantage over Dempsey in fundraising, with about $267,003 in her campaign account as of July 31, according her reports to the Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
A sizable chunk of that was raised during her previous legislative campaigns. She raised $43,543 in July.
Dempsey, by comparison, had $115,795 in his campaign kitty at the end of July, after raising $48,726 that month, according to his campaign finance reports.
No other candidate has joined the race, but Dempsey and DiZoglio both expect competition for the job.
Both candidates say they've spent a lot of time explaining to voters exactly what the auditor does.
Often referred to as the "chief accountability officer" the auditor’s role involves rooting out waste and corruption.
It’s rare election that finds no incumbent running for the job. The state has had just two auditors since 1986.
The late Joseph DeNucci, a Democrat and former state representative, served in the post for nearly a quarter century before stepping down in 2009. He was the longest-serving state auditor in state history.
Bump, a former state representative who served as Patrick’s secretary of labor and workforce development, first won election to the auditor’s job in 2010.
