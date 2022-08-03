METHUEN — The Nevins Library has plenty of fun in store this month, including new programs such as Going on a Bear Hunt for youngsters; Galaxy Jars and Capture the Flag for older kids; Drop-In Art Studio for ages 5-11 and Candy Bar Bingo for all ages.
Sign up for Infant Massage classes, where parents can learn how to massage, relax, and soothe their infants. If you have a child entering kindergarten in September, you won’t want to miss the Kick-Off to Kindergarten open house, which helps prepare children and their families for starting off in the Methuen Public Schools. Meet the superintendent, listen to a story, climb on a school bus and more.
Ongoing programs include Family Storytime, LEGO Block Party, Books & Bubbles, and On the Move! to entertain kids of all ages. The final Little Bookworms at the Nevins Farm MSPCA is Aug. 5 – when kids up to age 5 listen to stories and meet friendly farm animals.
Snazzy beads and badges are offered to school-age and preschool kids when they participate in Children’s Department summer programs and contests.
Chamber to hold networking breakfast featuring celebrity chef
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking breakfast featuring celebrity chef Kevin Des Chenes Thursday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Doyon's Appliance, 10 Bayfield Drive.
Breakfast will be prepared by Des Chenes, a Food Network multiple episode winner, including beating Bobby flay. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for future members.
Plaistow Public Library offers drive-in movie night
To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Public Library at 85 Main St, will present a drive-in movie Friday, Aug. 19, starting at 8:15 p.m. Space is limited to 50 vehicles. Larger/taller vehicles must park in the back.
This family-friendly event will be the library's last outdoor movie of the summer. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks.
Those looking to attend are required to reserve a spot either at plaistowlibrary.evanced.info/signup or by calling 603-382-6011.
Dinner with Gov. Charlie Baker
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner with Gov. Charlie Baker Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at Michael's Function Hall, 12 Alpha St. Tickets are $125 per person or $1,200 per table.
The event will include presentations of the Ralph B. Wilkinson Good Citizenship Award, Emerging Leader Award, Community Spirit Award and Nonprofit Award.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
For more information, visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
