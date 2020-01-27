Auschwitz survivors warn of rising anti-Semitism 75 years on

Britain's Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker-Bowles places a candle by the International Monument at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Monday. Heads of State and survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp gathered Monday for commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet army's liberation of the camp, using the testimony of survivors to warn about the signs of rising anti-Semitism and hatred in the world today. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)