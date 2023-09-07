HAVERHILL — UMass Lowell’s iHub in Haverhill welcomes author, UMass Lowell professor and Haverhill native Andre Dubus III for a book reading and signing of his latest work, “Such Kindness,” on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. Meet the author, get your copy signed, and enjoy a night of storytelling.
In this new work, Dubus reminds us that we all find ourselves in need of help at some point in our lives, but where to turn, and on whom we can rely, is not always obvious. During the event, he will share insights about his work and read an excerpt, followed by a question and answer segment.
Cost to attend is $10, which will support the UMass Lowell food pantry. This event is presented by the iHub and UMass Lowell Alumni Relations.
To register, visit online at tinyurl.com/3acf7tyn.
YWCA ‘Fall Fest’ Oct. 5
METHUEN — The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts will hold its sixth annual “Fall Fest” fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club, 210 Howe St.
Tickets are $100 per person and include wine tasting, appetizers, live music, raffles and a live auction featuring two Bruins tickets to the Nov. 18, 7 p.m. game against the Montreal Devils (Loge 19, Row 4, behind the Bruin’s bench); four tickets to see the New England Patriots play the Washington Commanders on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. (on the 50 yard line behind the Pat’s bench); wine tasting for up to eight people at Wine Sense in Andover, and a golfing package for four at the Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill that includes a cart.
All money raised will help support the YWCA’s important mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.
For tickets or for more information contact Eunice Zeigler at ezeigler@ywcanema.org or visit online at ywcanema.org.
Paranormal tour set for Saturday
HAVERHILL — Join the Essex County Ghost Project for a paranormal tour of the historic 1689 Duston-Dustin Garrison House on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The tour will include a demonstration of the paranormal research equipment ECGP team members use.
The Garrison House will open at 7 p.m. and the tour starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person at the door. Proceeds support upkeep of the Garrison House. For more information contact Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
Fall craft show Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Ladies Philoptochos Society Elpis will hold a fall craft show on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Center of the Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 154-156 Winter St.
Refreshments, Greek pastry and spinach pie will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the society’s philanthropic endeavors.
Armenian church annual dance
HAVERHILL — The Armenian Friends of America will hold their annual Hye Kef 5 dance on Oct. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to midnight at the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road.
The AFA was formed in 2012 and began to bring Armenians and Friends of Armenians together through cultural events. By hosting an annual dance, the AFA has been able to bring the four Armenian Churches of the Merrimack Valley together, support orphans in Armenia, and contribute to each church.
This dance has in the past brought together over 350 people from as far away as California, Canada, Florida, the middle Atlantic states and from across New England.
With major Armenian musicians such as Onnik Dinkjian and The Vosbikians, this year’s dance will feature Jason Naroian, John Berberian, Leon Janikian, Bob Raphalian and Harry Bedrossian. Memorable evenings have been created, with old friends reuniting in a way that re-affirms bonds and lasting legacies.
Tickets are $50 and include individual mezza platters, dessert, and coffee. For tickets contact Lu at 978-314-1956, Mary Ann at 603-770-3375, Kathy at 978-902-3198 or John at 603-560-3826. Tickets are also available online at ArmenianfreindsofAmerica.org.
If it’s Sunday, this must be Asian Art
ANDOVER — Ten countries, numerous cultures, thousands of years. Explore the varied and intriguing art of Southeast Asia as reflected in the religious and secular art of this fascinating region.
Memorial Hall Library is partnering with Groton Public Library and other Massachusetts’ libraries to present this virtual series from the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco. The presentations will be recorded and copies of the recordings will be shared with everyone who registers.
Art Across Asia with the Asian Art Museum on Zoom will be held monthly through next May. Register on Zoom. Be sure to select the correct date when registering for each monthly event.
Sept. 10: Art Across Asia: Masterpieces from the Asian Art Museum
What constitutes a “masterpiece?” Why are some objects considered masterworks while others are relegated to lesser positions? Explore some answers as illustrated by a few of the very best treasures of the Asian Art Museum. These are masterworks from the vast and varied regions we collectively call Asia, which stretches from the Mediterranean to the Pacific. Fabulous statues, ancient bronzes, mystic jade, delicate ceramics, and evocative paintings – let them engulf you in their amazing beauty and workmanship.
Oct. 8: Hidden Meanings in Chinese Art
Bats, gourds, peaches, ribbons, and monkeys on horses. These images, and many others, are frequently – and artistically – depicted in Chinese art, but what do they mean? Using selected objects from the fabulous collections at the Asian Art Museum discover some of the fascinating and fun meanings and messages hidden in Chinese art. As the Chinese language is an exquisite conduit for rebuses (visual puns) and symbolism, motifs that appear in Chinese art often represent wishes for good fortune and auspicious messages. Join us as we decipher hidden meanings of prosperity, health, and happiness found in traditional Chinese art.
Nov. 12: Japanese Aesthetics: Exploring Japan’s Artistic Sensibilities
Kimono, netsuke, swords, lacquerware, screens, and scrolls. Come explore the variety, complexity and beauty of Japanese art. For the Japanese the functionality of an object was not enough; it also had to be aesthetically pleasing and display the skill of the artisan, the taste of the patron, and the values of the culture. Luxuriate in this fascinating program highlighting some of the exquisite objects in the Japanese collection of the Asian Art Museum.
Dec. 10: When the Tiger Smoked a Pipe: The Art of Korea
Discover the varied and unique art reflected in various media and over multiple dynasties.
Jan. 14: Timeless Traditions: Expressions of the Divine in India Art
Explore the vast panoply of Indian art through the prism of its various major belief systems.
Feb. 11: The Lunar New Year
Welcome in the lunar new year by learning about the traditions and symbolism which enrich this celebration each year.
March 10: The Goddess: Images of Power
Explore various cultural and religious manifestations of female deities.
April 14: Persia: Crossroads for Art and Culture
Uncover the unique artistic elements of ancient Middle Eastern art, and its influence on art across Asia and Europe.
May 5: Glorious Civilizations: An Exploration of Southeast Asia (one week early due to Mother’s Day).
For more information on this program, contact Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main St., Andover at 978-623-8400 or go to https://mhl.org.
