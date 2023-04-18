HAMPSTEAD — Police and local agencies conducted an aerial search on April 13 to try to locate John Matson, the 79-year-old man who went missing nine months ago, or any signs that could lead to answers for the family.
Matson, who has dementia, was last seen on July 6, 2022 in Hampstead. An extensive search that lasted two months after his disappearance yielded no leads to what happened to him.
The nice weather prompted a search this month to double and triple check some locations by a drone that will prove more difficult to cover once foliage starts to bloom.
The search did not find Matson or any clues he had been in the areas searched.
Hampstead police Deputy Chief Bob Kelley said there are no new developments or active leads in the case.
The lack of leads has made this a challenging investigation, he emphasized.
“It’s frustrating because we want answers.” Kelley said.
“We want to help the family and have them get the answers they are looking for.”
Hampstead police received assistance from Derry, Pelham and Londonderry police, Hampstead fire, New Hampshire Fish and Game and New England K-9 Search and Rescue.
The search was spearheaded by Hampstead Detective Scott Randell and Jocelyn Stohl from the New England K-9 Search and Rescue.
Hampstead police reached out to Stohl because of her 20-year background in rescue work as a Vermont state trooper.
Stohl executed some of the drone work to look for Matson.
She also helped in the initial search last July.
Kelley said Hampstead is fortunate to have great working relationships with neighboring departments and local agencies who lent their time towards search efforts without hesitation.
Help from Hampstead Fire Department allowed for a drone spotter to use the ladder truck to get more height and distance on the drone’s distance reached.
Kelley said the community and Hampstead Police Department have not forgotten about Matson.
“He’s in the back of our minds on a weekly and daily basis,” Kelley said.
The deputy chief asks residents to check their sheds or any areas on their property where someone could take shelter.
Anyone who notices something suspicious or an item out of place in Hampstead or a different town should contact local authorities where they found it.
Contact the Hampstead police at 603-329-5700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.