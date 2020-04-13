SALEM, N.H. — The coronavirus pandemic has caused many, many more people to wear protective masks and gloves to halt the spread of the deadly illness.
There's a down side, however. The people wearing these items often toss them in parking lots and on the streets. Public safety and health officials warn that this practice can actually defeat the purpose of donning the masks and gloves because the discarded materials could carry the virus.
Dr. Frank MacMillan, chairman of the North Andover Board of Health, said dumping used, potentially contaminated gloves and masks on the ground is "entirely irresponsible."
The coronavirus, he noted, is "highly contagious."
By carelessly tossing aside a used glove or mask, one is "potentially infecting another person," he said.
The Salem (New Hampshire) Police Department has noticed an increase in improperly discarded gloves in local parking lots.
"In the recent weeks, we've noticed an increased number of improperly disposed of gloves in the parking lots around town," Deputy Chief Joel Dolan said. "While we encourage, residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves from COVID-19 should they need to leave their homes, improperly disposed of face masks and gloves pose both a health and environmental risk to our community."
Gloves and masks should be properly disposed of in trash cans or other types of waste receptacles, Dolan said. He suggested residents consider keeping extra plastic or paper bags in their cars so that their used gloves and masks can be safely discarded.
MacMillan also said the proper destination for used gloves and masks is a waste basket. Ultimately, the trash will likely be incinerated – and no virus will survive the flames, he noted.
Improperly discarding materials can result in a fine of up to $1,000, Dolan pointed out.