LAWRENCE — Police were able to grab still pictures from surveillance video at a Commonwealth Motors car dealership to capture two men who were allegedly stealing rims and tires off cars on the lot there this summer.
Police Chief Roy Vasque said the recent investigation by Detectives Charles Saindon and Angel Lopez underscores the diligent yet often unglamorous work of the department's auto theft unit.
"For others, it would mean they came to a dead end. But they just keep on going. And it's safe to say they use every piece of technology available to them to put their cases together," Vasque said.
On both Aug. 18 and Sept. 6, rims and tires were reported stolen from Commonwealth Honda by a service manager there, according to the detective's report.
After the second incident, Lopez obtained surveillance video from the service manager that showed the 3:21 a.m. thefts.
A new, white Toyota Highlander with a distinctive trailer hitch was used by the thieves to load the stolen items, according to Lopez.
"The footage showed two individuals taking off the rims and tires from the 2019 Honda Accord in the rear lot and then carrying them out to the white Toyota Highlander," according to the report.
Saindon and Lopez took the video to Detective Jay Heggarty, the department's forensics video technician.
Heggarty was able to break the video down to several still photos showing a clear picture of one suspect's face, according to the report.
Lopez recognized the man, who was later identified as Omar Negron, 31, of 167 Prospect St. Records showed a white Toyota Highlander was registered to his wife, according to the report.
They went to Negron's address, immediately finding the white Highlander in the driveway. Negron's wife told them her bother Jonathan Santiago, 35, also lives with her and sometimes drives her car while she's sleeping, according to the report.
Back at the station, Negron was read his Miranda warnings in Spanish.
Then, in an interview, he told the detectives he was having a hard time financially and Santiago, his brother-in-law, asked him if he wanted to make some money "by stealing a set of rims from the Honda dealership."
"Negron ultimately confessed to both thefts and stated on both occasions he was with his bother-in-law, Jonathan Santiago," according to the report.
Both sets of wheels were sold for $700 and the two then split the money, Negron said.
Negron and Santiago were ultimately both charged with two counts of larceny over $1,200.
Vasque said thefts of rims and tires "really spiked" a couple of years ago. The work of the auto theft unit had noticeably diminished the reports, he said.
"They have taken some major players off the street," he said. "When they see a trend, they just keep watching it ... They are very diligent and tenacious."
