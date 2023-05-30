BOSTON — Auto manufacturers are seeking to block a move by the state Attorney General’s office to begin enforcing a voter approved update to the state’s right to repair law.
In a filing in U.S. District Court in Boston, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation requests a temporary restraining order preventing the AG's office from enforcing the updated law until a federal judge has issued a ruling in pending lawsuit.
The suit alleges that allowing the law to be enforced before the legal challenge is resolved would subject auto manufacturers to "irreparable harm" by requiring them to remove "essential cyber security protections" from their vehicles, which would harm consumers and "cause incalculable harm" to their brands and reputation.
"Massachusetts drivers should not be exposed to safety risk and deprived of important features in their vehicles until this case can finally be resolved," the alliance's lawyers wrote in the court filing.
The move follows Attorney General Andrea Campbell's decision to begin to enforcing the updated law on June 1, regardless of a protracted federal court battle she said has delayed its implementation.
In court filings, Campbell also called for the lawsuit filed against the state by a coalition of auto manufacturers seeking to undo the voter-approved changes to be dismissed.
Question 1, which was approved by more than 75% of the state’s voters in the Nov. 3, 2020, elections, calls for modifying the law to allow auto repair shops to access “telematics” data from vehicles. A costly ballot fight pitted the nation’s automakers against small repair shops backed by the retail parts industry.
Two weeks after the vote, automakers sued to block the new law from taking effect. A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court by the trade group Alliance for Automobile Innovation argues that the changes would violate federal laws.
Automakers contend a 2013 voter-approved ‘right to repair’ law already allows for sharing of mechanical data. The companies say the voter-sanctioned update would allow “unprotected access to vehicle data that goes far beyond what is needed to repair a vehicle.”
The lawsuit also claims the referendum “sets an impossible task” for updating car computer systems that could prevent automakers from selling vehicles in Massachusetts. It revisits many of the arguments made against the referendum, including that it risks safety and compromises personal data.
Supporters of the changes say the law needed updating because it unfairly allows car makers to use wireless technology to steer business toward dealerships, cutting out small shops and driving up consumer costs.
The lawsuit to block the law has been grinding on in federal court in Boston amid a mountain of legal filings and several delays in a ruling in the case.
The Massachusetts Right to Repair Coalition, which pushed for approval of the update to the law, accused auto makers of showing "disdain for the will of the voters and their own customers" by pushing for a delay in the implementation of the law.
"We expect that the judge will see this for what it is, a profit-driven delay tactic by automakers to force car and truck owners to go to their dealerships to pay more for repairs," Tommy Hickey, the group’s executive director, said in a statement.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
