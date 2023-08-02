LAWRENCE — A week after saying Lawrence supplies deadly drugs to the Granite State in a nationally televised cable news interview, New Hampshire gubernatorial candidate Kelly Ayotte now says she wants both states to work cooperatively to stop the scourge of narcotics on both sides of the border.
“I appreciate the cooperation between New Hampshire and Massachusetts law enforcement officials on this critical public safety issue,” wrote Ayotte, in response to a letter sent to her by Lawrence City Council President Marc Laplante.
“As governor, I wish to continue this strong partnership in the fight against the criminals who are poisoning our communities, but I will continue to call it how I see it and always speak the truth,” Ayotte wrote.
Ayotte, a former U.S. senator and N.H. attorney general, took aim at both Lawrence and Lowell as deadly suppliers of fentanyl to New Hampshire in an interview on Fox & Friends on the Fox cable news channel.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is not running for reelection.
In response, Laplante invited Ayotte to Lawrence to “witness drug enforcement efforts.”
“We can improve the cooperative relationship between our governments. I invite you to Lawrence so you can see first-hand what we are doing to combat the drug problem,” Laplante wrote to Ayotte.
Ayotte thanked Laplante for his email regarding her “comments on the trafficking of drugs into New Hampshire.”
“As you are aware, there have been many news reports over the years that have highlighted the pipeline of drugs trafficked by drug cartels over the Southern border to Lawrence and Lowell Massachusetts into New Hampshire,” she wrote.
“As governor, I wish to continue this strong partnership in the fight against the criminals who are poisoning our communities, but I will continue to call it how I see it and always speak the truth. I welcome further discussions as to how we can best get this poison off our streets,” she said.
In announcing her candidacy, Ayotte said she is running for governor because she fears New Hampshire is “one election away from turning into Massachusetts.”
In his communication to Ayotte, Laplante wrote, “I share your concern that fentanyl and other drugs are a scourge in our country and have caused pain and heartache to American families. So your comments regarding my city’s involvement in the drug trade to New Hampshire residents caught my attention. You are a serious candidate who has proven to be an effective statewide leader in New Hampshire.
“However,” he continued, “rather than take umbrage to the negative comment regarding my city, I would like my city to further partner with your state officials to reduce both the supply and demand for fentanyl and other harmful drugs. I am aware that a (Drug Enforcement Administration) task force and other alliances have worked across our state line to battle the proliferation and consumption of drugs.”
Laplante closed by saying he would visit Ayotte “with Lawrence law enforcement officials on your first full day as governor, on January 10, 2025, to further the cooperative relationship between our city and your state government. It’s important that we stop the supply of drugs to your residents. It’s equally important to reduce New Hampshire residents’ demand for these drugs. “
