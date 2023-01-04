METHUEN — Knitting is more than a hobby for Maureen Burns.
She finds it relaxing, but also hopes to make a difference with the items that she creates.
Those include some baby hats that Burns knitted just before Thanksgiving, which Licensed Social Worker Kathleen Nackley then donated to a health clinic in Panama, where they were given to new mothers.
“They use these hats as an incentive for these mothers to bring in their newborn children,” Nackley said.
This donation came about as the result of a recent conversation that Nackley and Burns had at Cedar View Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, where Nackley works and where Burns has been a resident for a little more than two years.
Burns was knitting a baby hat for a local hospital at the time and told Nackley that she had made them before, and would like to see a newborn wearing one of her hats, but that she hadn’t managed to do that.
“I thought to myself, I can make that happen,” Nackley said.
A Lawrence native who lives in Salem, New Hampshire, Nackley vacations in Boquete, which is home to a number of American expatriates and where the local health clinic serves the indigenous Ngabe people.
“They have a high infant and mother mortality rate,” Nackley said. “They are very impoverished. Boquete is way up in the mountains, next to a volcano.”
So Nackley told Burns in early November that she was going back to Panama in two weeks and would love to take some of her baby caps for the clinic.
“She said, ‘If you could make one or two,’ but I made 12,” Burns said. “Actually I made 13, but I didn’t want her to go with an odd number.”
Burns, who is 77, is vice president of the resident’s council at Cedar View and serves as the facility’s librarian, where she loves to check out the mysteries.
“There’s mysteries, there’s love stories, there’s World War II things, there’s animal stories, such as books about birds,” she said. “Those were donated so we’re lucky to have that. I tried reading and knitting, but I can’t do both.”
But her creative talents have led Burns to experiment with other materials besides yarn.
“I have a huge Christmas tree that was made out of the cups that they give you for pills,” she said. “I painted them and made a Christmas tree. It’s not perfect, but neither am I.”
Burns, who grew up in Westfield and worked as a banker and seafood clerk, learned to knit when she was 17 from a woman for whom she was babysitting.
One of the first baby caps that she knit was for her grandson, after he was diagnosed with leukemia at four months of age.
“He’s fine,” Burns said. “He’s four years old. That was a long six months, but he made it.”
The caps she knit for the clinic used pink, blue and white yarn that were a gift from her son’s mother-in-law, and she created them using a pattern that she got from another resident.
“It’s a man’s hat, and I just geared them down,” Burns said.
Although she couldn’t be there in person when her caps were placed on babies’ heads in at the clinic in Panama, Nackley took photos and brought them back for Burns to see. The staff at Cedar View then used these pictures to make Christmas cards that Burns mailed to family and friends.
“I thought that was nice,” she said.
Burns also received a gift from Boquete, an apron sewn with Ngabe designs in the colors of the Panamanian flag by a woman who works for Sew Sisters, a non-profit.
“The women sew these, they get all the proceeds, and it goes into their own bank account,” Nackley said.
All these exchanges have made it a satisfying holiday season for Burns, who is currently knitting another baby cap.
“We probably have enough yarn to last five years, so I’ll be busy for a while,” she said.
