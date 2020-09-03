SALEM, N.H. — Second-graders Nathan Andolino and Dominick Faccadio were a bit nervous to come back to school, but once they got there they were excited.
"I was going in nervous, but now I’m not after seeing my friends in my class,'' Nathan said.
The boys were two of the nearly 3,000 students returning to Salem schools Wednesday. As the COVID-19 crisis continues, about 85% of students across the district chose to return to classrooms full-time, while other students will do remote learning online from home.
Principals Angela Markley at Soule School and Tracy Collyer at Salem High were impressed with their students abiding by social distancing rules put in place this year because of the pandemic.
In March, students were sent home for what many expected would be only a few weeks, but they instead finished the school year online. Tuesday was the first day many students saw their friends and teachers in person since.
Salem is one of the few districts in the southern part of the state using a full-time classroom learning model, but with the option for remote learning. District administrators expected the state to leave many of the reopening decisions to local officials, so they started planning in the spring and had a plan to present to parents in July.
"We are happy to be back,'' Markley said of her Soule School students and staff. "We believe in-person learning is important for students and we feel we can do it safely.''
Collyer said the mood is the same at the high school.
"The kids have been just unbelievable,'' she said. "They have their masks on. They are doing what they have to do to be in school.''
Teachers and staff across the district worked on informational videos for students to tell them about the expectations and differences in school this year.
The biggest difference for many students is “the glass thing — the shied,” Nathan said.
Students at the high school agreed. Sitting behind Plexiglas shields was distracting and made it hard to hear for seniors Logan Krahn, Lindsay Jones and Hope Occhipinti.
“If you sit in the back of the class ... there's a major glare, like a projector is on, and you really can't hear well,” Hope said. “But I do like how they actually have them (plastic barriers) so that we can take off our masks .... Sometimes that's one of the biggest issues ... wearing a mask.”
Every desk and cafeteria seat in the school district is equipped with a three-sided Plexiglas shield. The shields allow students to remove their masks in classes and while eating, but still maintain a barrier between them and others to avoid the spread of germs.
The desks and shields are cleaned everyday and between lunch periods. At the high school, students are responsible for cleaning them between classes, which is going quicker and better than expected, students there said.
The best part about coming back to school for everyone was seeing their friends.
Second-grader Dominick Faccadio said he was disappointed that he can’t sit next to his friends on the bus. The district has set a limit of two students per seat on buses and is pairing siblings together as often as possible.
"The thing that is really fun is recess,'' Dominick said.
At Soule School, students are able to choose blacktop or playground for their recess time. Both Dominick and his buddy Nathan Andolino said they prefer the playground.
At the high school, students also get a taste of a recess this year, as they are asked to go to the gym or outside during the last few minutes of their lunch break when the weather is nice. That allows time for the cafeteria to be cleaned.
Teachers across the district enforced the mask requirement for students when they were not behind their shields.
"I was a little bit curious as to how they would go about all the precautions and the measures and how far they would go,'' high school student Lindsay Jones said. "I also work in a grocery store, so I've gotten used to wearing a mask for long periods of time and being near people at the same time. And I'm personally comfortable being in school, and I would rather that, but I get why (some) people can’t.”
Superintendent Michael Delehanty has said masks are required and that students not wearing them will be sent home to protect the health of other students. He also said that if a serious COVID-19 outbreak happens, he will not hesitate to close schools.
Many students agreed they want to stay in school, and are willing to do the work, like wearing masks, in order to do so. However, the students said, they need help from the community — including from parents and other adults to help model good behavior.