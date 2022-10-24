BOSTON — Supporters of a controversial law authorizing state driver licenses for undocumented immigrants are pouring millions of dollars into a campaign to block its proposed repeal.
Question 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot asks voters to decide whether the law approved by the state Legislature should go into effect next year. A "yes" vote would uphold the law while a "no" vote would repeal it.
But opponents of the new law are being vastly outraised by supporters, according to the latest campaign finance disclosures.
The Vote YES for Work and Family Mobility committee, which supports the law, has raised more than $2 million to date, including more than $940,000 in the recent two-week period, according to its filings with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
The infusion of cash dwarfs the roughly $167,800 raised by the Committee for a Fair And Secure Massachusetts, which put the repeal question on the ballot.
The committee reported $44,251 in the most recent period, from about 150 individual contributions ranging from $10 to 10,000 according to its filings.
"I expected that we'd be outspent, because they have union support," said Maureen Maloney, chairwoman of the Committee for a Fair And Secure Massachusetts. "But I underestimated just how much support they were going to get."
Backers of the law have benefited from strong union support, including a $500,000 donation by the national chapter of the Service Employees International Union in the most recent reporting period. The Vote YES for Work and Family Mobility committee also got $95,000 from the Massachusetts Teachers Association.
Meanwhile, Maloney's group has struggled to raise enough money to get on the airwaves to counter claims by the proponents of the law, which has forced the campaign to focus mostly on social media advertising.
Maloney said the large union contributions suggest that organized labor has a financial interest in providing legitimacy to undocumented workers.
"They definitely have a financial interest in this," she said. "They aren't donating this money out of the goodness of their hearts."
The crush of funding for the Yes on 4 campaign has allowed the law's supporters to blanket the airwaves with ads claiming the changes will improve road safety.
"Voting yes on four everyone on the road, by making sure all drivers can be tested, licensed and insured," a narrator in one TV ad says.
But the 'Yes on 4 for Safer Roads' ads don't actually mention that the law authorizes licenses for undocumented drivers, which critics say is misleading for voters.
Contradictory data
Under the new rules, immigrants without legal residency status can only acquire standard driver licenses, not federally authorized Real ID-compliant versions. Applicants would be required to produce at least two official identity documents. They will also need to prove Massachusetts residency.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the bill, citing concerns about the ability of the state Registry of Motor Vehicles to verify the identity of people seeking a license and that it could authorize undocumented immigrants to register to vote in state elections.
But the Democratic-controlled Legislature quickly overrode Baker’s objections, mustering the two-thirds vote needed to make the proposal a law. Republicans and a handful of Democrats voted against the veto override.
Supporters of the law argue it would improve public safety and the livelihoods of the undocumented motorists who are already driving on the state’s roadways.
But critics say the new law lacks basic safeguards to prevent abuses and unfairly rewards people living in the United States illegally.
At least 16 states allow residents to get a driver's license or permit regardless of immigration status, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Both sides have also touted traffic data from states that have authorized driver licenses for undocumented immigrants, each purporting to show either a rise or decrease in auto crashes and fatalities as a result of the changes.
Money doesn't equal votes
In Massachusetts, the sky's the limit for contributions to ballot question committees. Unlike contributions to individual candidates, donations to referendum campaigns are unrestricted, and corporations typically get involved, as do special interests, labor unions and others.
To date, more than $50 million has been pumped into committees supporting or opposing the four referenda on the Nov. 8 ballot, according to state campaign finance disclosures.
Still, big spending produces mixed results in Massachusetts.
Two years ago, pro-casino groups raised $15.7 million to defeat a question repealing the state’s 2-year-old casino gambling law. Opponents spent about $700,000.
Voters defeated the measure by more than 20%.
The same year, voters approved a question repealing a law indexing the state gas tax to inflation, even though supporters of the question were outspent 10 to 1.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
