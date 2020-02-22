PELHAM — Three years ago Jeff and Donna Caira moved to Pelham from Methuen. They’ve never really been city people. They’ve always wanted land and animals.
They settled on a little over an acre in town. Two years ago, the Cairas adopted two miniature Sicilian donkeys named Levi and Daisy.
“Every time I come home they bring a smile to my face,” Jeff Caira said.
The couple were in the process of adopting two more donkeys when the town passed an ordinance not allowing livestock on residential properties under three acres, Caira said. The town has yet to enforce the ordinance, but more than a hundred property owners like the Cairas have joined together to repeal the law at the polls on March 10.
One of them is Theresa Wentzell, of Pelham, who is worried for her horses — a miniature horse named Nate and a larger horse named Della, who live on her 2.5 acres of land.
The two are social creatures who need companionship, she said.
“If one horse dies I would want them to have a companion,” Wentzell said, explaining the ordinance wouldn’t allow her to replace one of her animals.
“I would have to up and sell my home and move,” she said. “I wouldn’t want to re-home my animal, I love them. And you can’t just sell your home overnight, it would be months of one of them being alone and that would break my heart.”
Backyard farms
While Pelham is struggling with this issue, so are many local communities. People are increasingly sharing their urban or suburban yards with livestock — especially chickens. Local governments on both sides of the border are trying to regulate the presence of farm animals in local neighborhoods through zoning and health department ordinances that vary widely.
The University of New Hampshire Extension’s agricultural program has come up with guidelines that cover good practices for farmers keeping animals and being good neighbors, explained Eliza Enzinen, a livestock field specialist at the school.
“Having livestock in the more suburban and urban areas you have to be more thoughtful of your land and that’s what the guidelines are for,” Enzinen said.
Working to help educate people in the area is the main function of UNH Extension. Recently they have been helping communities navigate having more residential livestock, especially chickens, Enzein said.
“It’s people getting back to know your food and getting back to the land,” she said. “It’s so great we have options in New Hampshire for farm-fresh food, whether it’s cultivating it yourself or getting it from a local farmer. We want to help support agriculture.”
In Massachusetts, the same movement is taking hold locally, according to Thomas Carbone, Andover’s director of public health.
“When you think about it, 100 years ago, local boards of health regulating milk production and how you are feeding the swine, made it better and safer,” Carbone said. “Twenty years ago regulations like (property) setbacks and space were considered ways to look at livestock, so people used it more as a zoning issue. Now we are seeing more communities bringing in and creating agricultural boards to help with the neighbor disputes.”
While Andover doesn’t have an agriculture board, several local communities have created or are planning to create such groups to deal with the increased presence of livestock in local backyards.
Pelham voters will also be asked to form a commission, which will advise the town on issues like keeping livestock. The board will also help with neighbor disputes.
“We want people to support the agriculture commission, they will be able to handle things civilly and peacefully before it gets to the level of involving a code enforcement officer,” Caira said, adding he hopes to be named to the commission. “A couple of people could potentially ruin it for everyone, and that shouldn’t happen.”
Haverhill voters approved an agriculture commission in November. That commission and a right-to-farm ordinance would support the area’s local farms, mediate disputes and advocate for the agricultural community when farmers are pressured by developers seeking land for projects.
Haverhill resident Devan Ferreira hopes that creating a local commission can help integrate city life with agriculture. She sees growing support to do so through the lively farmers market and the growing demand for community garden space.
“People think of New England with the rolling hills and fields for farming,” Ferreira said. “But that isn’t the only way you can grow food — you can have rooftop gardens and chickens in your backyard.”
Ordinances vary by community
Planning Board meetings in Pelham had record attendance this January as many people testified about their reasons for supporting the repeal of the three-acre requirement for livestock. More than 100 people wrote letters to the town also in support of repealing the ordinance.
Two of the original petitioners for the three-acre rule spoke in January about how their neighbor started a piggery about two years ago. Paul Schnizler and Judy Birch explained that when they moved to Pelham to live in a subdivision 13 years ago they didn’t expect pigs as neighbors, according to Planning Board meeting minutes.
After looking at ordinances for nearby towns, Schnizler, Birch and others decided that three acres seemed reasonable for farming activity, they said.
Pigs are one of the top animals banned in nearby municipalities, The Eagle-Tribune found while looking into zoning ordinances in the area. Londonderry does not allow commercial piggeries, and Methuen does not allow any piggeries, according to their ordinances.
In nearby Atkinson, the number of animals allowed to be kept on residential land varies by acreage. Salem homeowners need five acres of land to raise livestock.
Plaistow regulates the structures, not the animals. Currently, structures to hold large livestock, like a barn for a horse, have to be 100 feet away from the property line, corrals that hold the animals have to be 50 feet from the property line.
“Because New Hampshire is such an agricultural state it is hard to regulate the animals, so we regulate the structures,” said Dee Voss, the administrative assistant with the Planning Department in Plaistow.
Residents in Plaistow will get to consider this at the polls in March if structures can be located anywhere within the corral, Voss said.
Being a good neighbor
For those who are considering raising livestock locally, Caira and others stress the importance of consulting neighbors to avoid any problems.
While prepping for their donkeys, the Cairas talked with their neighbors about bringing in the animals, seeking their permission.
The couple live in a residential area with nearby farms. Their neighbors supported their intention to own donkeys now they enjoy having Levi and Daisy around, Caira said.
“This is the setting for animals, there’s a farm,” Caira said pointing across the street to an open area. “I wouldn’t think about (having livestock) if I was living in one of these new cul de sacs.”
Levi does “he-haw” every morning at 5 waiting for food, Caira said, but he hasn’t heard any complaints. Instead, his donkeys have made him closer with his neighbors.
LIVING WITH LIVESTOCK LOCALLY
Andover does not regulate chickens, but the town does require permits for larger animals like donkeys, horses and goats that are given by the health department. There are land requirements for keeping the larger animals.
Atkinson allows general farming with the exception of mink and fox raising, according to its ordinances. The number of animals allowed to live at residential properties varies by acreage.
Derry allows livestock on properties larger than one acre. There is no minimum acre requirement for birds. The town abides by the Manual of Best Management Practices for Agriculture in New Hampshire, which is published by the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture.
Londonderry’s agricultural-residential district permits livestock, poultry and horses on lots that are 2 acres or larger. Commercial piggeries or mink farms are not permitted.
Methuen allows residents to keep livestock — excluding pigs — anywhere in the city on parcels greater than 5 acres. On parcels less than 5 acres, it is only allowed in the conservancy district. A piggery is not allowed anywhere. There are slightly different rules for the keeping of horses, and a draft ordinance is under construction to allow chickens, Director of Economic and Community Development Bill Buckley said. The Board of Health also has regulations and conducts barn inspections, he added.
North Andover’s ordinances allow livestock in a variety of residential zones. Residents living in a single-family home on less than three acres of land in those areas cannot keep more than three animals, except chickens. Up to six hens are allowed, but no roosters. Ordinances vary by residential zone. For more information visit ecode360.com/32682514.
Plaistow does not regulate animals, instead it regulates structures. Currently structures must be 100 feet from the property line, and a corral must be 50 feet from it. March 10 voters will determine if they can have structures anywhere within the corral.
Salem allows noncommercial livestock in rural district on lots larger than five acres.
Windham doesn’t have an ordinance, instead the town recommends homeowner abide by guidelines set the University of New Hampshire’s Extension.