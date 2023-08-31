The Bacon Brothers don't feel any pressure to live up to expectations and have been doing things on their terms for over a quarter of a century.
The band is loaded with star power. Kevin Bacon is a successful actor while older brother Michael Bacon is an Emmy-winning composer.
They will play three local shows in September and October, hitting Tupelo Music Hall in Derry, New Hampshire first on Thursday, Sept. 7.
The two prolific songwriters have penned countless songs since forming the band over 25 years ago. They've recorded seven full-length albums and an EP since 1997. finding time between two busy and separate careers.
But what they don't have is a hit record among all those releases. And it's quite all right with them. In fact, it has given the brothers freedom to weave newer material into shows.
“The thing with a lot of bands who have been around as long as we have, and are as old as we are, is that they probably had a big hit record in the past,” Michael Bacon said.
“We have a core group of fans and have been building it over the years,” Michael Bacon said. “But when people come to our shows, they aren't looking to hear something we released 25 years ago.”
Kevin Bacon bluntly chimed in about the artistic freedom the band has when deciding what songs to perform.
“What my brother is saying is sometimes people come to a show wanting to hear the band's hit, but when you don't have one, you don't have that pressure,” Kevin Bacon said with a smirk on his face.
They've been able to focus on newer releases at latest shows, like the 2002 EP “Erato.” Michael Bacon said they have at least five new songs they plan to throw into upcoming shows.
They call their sound "Forosoco," which is a mix of folk, rock, soul and country. Both Kevin and Michael equally contribute songs to their albums. The two switch off on lead vocals during shows based on who wrote the track.
The brothers do revisit older material in their sets, but find it more difficult with newer releases they want to play.
“The challenge with old songs is you want to be singing something that's fresh,” Michael Bacon said. “In a funny way, you have to rediscover the older songs every time you sing them. We are both compelled to move new stuff in all the time.”
Kevin Bacon said there are hecklers from time to time yelling for certain songs during shows or requests from fans to play older songs. He added people reach out about their 1999 song “Angelina” all the time.
While the song doesn't make it into sets anymore, it may be revisited down the road.
“We've been talking about the idea of possibly going back and re-cutting some earlier recordings, like 'The Bacon Brothers' Version,'” Kevin Bacon said with a laugh. “It's a cheap Taylor Swift reference but 'Angelina' is one probably good to revisit.”
