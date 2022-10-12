HAVERHILL — Charlie Baker attended his fifth and final Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce dinner as governor Wednesday and for the first time, he was accompanied by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.
Since 2016, Baker, a popular two-term Republican governor, has been the keynote speaker at the annual event four times and Polito has been keynote speaker twice. Both decided not to seek reelection.
Joseph Bevilacqua, president and CEO of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the annual dinner is the most prestigious event the Chamber holds each year and celebrates the success of the business community.
Mayor James Fiorentini addressed the crowd at Michael’s Function Hall, saying Baker and Polito have been champions of better housing for Haverhill residents and have done a “phenomenal” job for the state and Haverhill.
“I’ve learned a lot from every governor I’ve worked with but what I learned the most from Gov. Baker and Lt. Gov. Polito is don’t get too partisan, Fiorentini said. “Work across the aisle, a good idea is a good idea regardless of who it comes from ... make it happen.”
Polito told the crowd that when campaigning in summer 2014, she visited Fiorentini at City Hall. He took her for a ride though the city in his Mustang convertible and showed her the highlights and opportunities in Haverhill. It was a ride that would lead her on a journey to all 351 cities and towns in the state.
“Harkening back to that ride, I figured out that if I could just journey my way to every city and town in this commonwealth and meet with the mayor or the manager or the person who woke up every day in that place and have that sense of pride, commitment, and joy and sense of concern for the people in their community ... I really got a sense of how to build strong communities with the governor and build a stronger commonwealth,” she said.
Polito said building relationships and trust with communities played an important role during the gas explosions of Sept. 13, 2018, and when she met with the town managers of Andover and North Andover and the mayor of Lawrence, they weren’t strangers.
“We had a relationship of trust already established so when that crisis occurred it helped us all to work hard, work smart, and help the most affected get through those challenging times,” she said.
Baker said Polito’s discussion about the importance of building trust is a misunderstood and fundamental part of succeeding in life, including public life.
“We live in a time when that is not considered by a lot of folks to be the path to success in politics,” Baker said. “In fact, it’s just the opposite. If you lean across the aisle, if you agree with somebody you don’t normally agree with, if you collaborate with people who aren’t on your team, that’s viewed as a weakness, a failure. It’s not. I would say it’s fundamental to getting things done.’”
Baker spoke about best practices used by communities across the state and how ideas grew the state’s Community Compact, which allowed his office to work more closely with leaders from all municipalities.
He talked about initiatives by his office, including a home ownership program for first-time homebuyers that was launched in Haverhill and grew, the Shared and Safe Streets program that fostered outdoor seating and retail in the middle of the pandemic, and the Complete Streets program, which provides communities with funding to plant trees, improve sidewalks, create bike lanes, and make other improvements to streets.
“These ideas all came from our locals,” Baker said. “It made it possible for communities to do hundreds of millions of dollars of work because of those discussions.”
The soldout event was also an opportunity to recognize a number of people with awards.
The Chamber presented the Ralph B. Wilkinson Good Citizenship Award to Cal Williams, senior director of the United Way; the Emerging Leader Award went to Joseph DiPietro of Revise Inc.; the Community Spirit Award was given to Jennifer Matthews and Thea Tsagaris of the Haverhill Exchange Club Hometown Heroes Veterans Program; nonprofit awards went to Frank Kenneally, president and CEO of the Merrimack Valley YMCA, and Tracey Fuller, regional executive director of the Haverhill and Plaistow YMCAs, and the Business Development Award was presented to Sal Lupoli of the Lupoli Companies.
