Baker balks at extending state ban on evictions

Real estate investor Shad Elia, who owns 24 single-family apartment units in the Boston area, poses outside one of his properties, Thursday, in Haverhill, Mass. Seven months after the pandemic began, landlords face an even more uncertain future. Elia says government stimulus benefits have allowed his hard-hit tenants to continue to pay rent. But now that those benefits have expired, tenants are falling behind on their payments.Michael Dwyer/AP photo