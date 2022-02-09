BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker is lifting a statewide mask mandate for schools and daycare as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to decline.
The masking restrictions, which have been extended three times, will end Feb. 28 for K-12 public schools and state licensed childcare providers.
Baker said the latest public health data shows improving metrics for the state, with new COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths dropping following a winter surge fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant. He said the state also has one of the highest percentages of vaccinated students in the nation.
"Given the extremely low risk for young people, the widespread availability of effective vaccines and the distribution of accurate tests, it's time to give our kids a sense of normalcy and lift the mask mandate," Baker said during a briefing.
The mandate, which was originally approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education by a 9-1 vote in August, required public school students ages 5 and older, staff and educators to wear masks indoors unless a school could prove that 80% or more of staff and students were fully vaccinated.
Baker recently announced updated school COVID-19 testing options, including providing students and staff with at-home rapid tests weekly to help keep in-person learning going. The state is distributing millions of rapid tests to school districts that participate in the new program.
Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said the pandemic has taken a toll on students' mental health, emotional well-being and academic performance.
"We're relieved to know we're in a place where we can provide young people additional relief from COVID-19 restrictions so they can continue to move toward normalcy in the classroom," he said Wednesday.
Reilly said the decision to lift the restrictions was made after consultation with infectious disease experts, and pointed out the school districts can still set local masking requirements once the statewide mandate is lifted.
On Tuesday, the state Department of Public Health reported 1,792 new COVID-19 infections and 128 deaths related to the virus.
The seven-day average of positive COVID-19 tests has plummeted from 23% to 4.5% in the past month, according to the state agency. Meanwhile, the seven-day average of hospitalizations has dropped from about 3,000 last month to 1,500 on Tuesday. The daily average of COVID-related deaths has also declined.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s latest data shows about 12,000 positive COVID-19 cases were reported among students and staff in public schools from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2. That’s 22% decline over the previous week, the agency reported.
Nationwide, a number of states have dropped their mask mandates as omicron infections and hospitalizations recede and new concerns are raised about how the public health mandates are negatively affecting school children. Those states include New York, Delaware, Connecticut, New Jersey and California.
The move to lift mask mandates comes over the objections of federal health officials, including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, who told reporters Tuesday the pandemic is "not over" and "now is not the moment " to end school mask rules and other health precautions.
During the latest surge, Baker resisted calls to re-impose a statewide masking mandate for the general public that was in place during the state of emergency in 2020, leaving the decision to local governments.
Many schools struggled to meet the state’s requirements to ease the masking rules, which some say set an unrealistic benchmark. Only 42 waivers have been granted to date, according to state education officials.
North of Boston, only Marblehead schools, Essex Tech, Masconomet Regional Middle and High schools and North Andover High School have met the requirements.
Teachers unions and public health groups favored keeping the masking restrictions in place and had called for allowing districts to go back to remote learning during the latest surge.
The Massachusetts chapter of the American Federation of Teachers criticized Baker's decision to lift the mask mandate and said COVID-19 remains a threat in districts where vaccination rates for children ages 5 to 11 are "dangerously low."
The union suggested that school districts keep their in school mask mandates in place and called on the Baker administration to expand vaccination programs.
