BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker is taking steps to expand access to rapid COVID-19 testing amid a winter surge of infections that is once again testing the state’s health care system.
On Monday, Baker said beginning this week the state will begin distributing at least 2 million rapid at-home tests across the state to 102 hardest-hit communities.
“This is not just a one-time distribution of a one-time test,” Baker told reporters at a briefing. “We are also in the process of working with test manufacturers to make available bulk, cheap purchasing deals for every city in town.”
Baker said the testing kits will be free and be distributed to local health boards by National Guard and other emergency management officials. He said other communities will eventually get access to the rapid tests at fixed prices.
Locally, the free tests will be available in Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen, Newbury, Peabody, Rockport, Salem, Beverly and Hamilton, according to the Baker administration.
“Like vaccines, these rapid, at-home tests are potentially a game changer as we continue to battle COVID,” he said. “But the big problem for many people has been cost and supply, which have been major barriers.”
The tests can be completed in 15 minutes without sending a sample to a laboratory, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said. Individuals 2 years of age and up can use the tests regardless of vaccination status or whether or not they have symptoms, she said.
President Joe Biden recently announced plans to require health insurers to reimburse people who purchase at-home rapid tests to expand their use ahead of the holidays.
Federal health officials are recommending that families getting together for the holidays consider getting tested to prevent further spread of the virus.
Baker has argued that Biden’s directive didn’t go far enough and wants people to have easier access to the rapid tests.
Like many states, Massachusetts is dealing with a flood of COVID-19 patients fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant and colder temperatures that have increased indoor activities. The Bay State is also one of about 30 that has detected cases of the new omicron mutation, which is possibly more contagious than previous strains.
On Friday, the state Department of Public Health reported about 5,000 new COVID-19 infections and 27 deaths related to the virus.
The seven-day weighted average for positive COVID-19 test was 5.17% — the highest it has been since January during a previous surge of infections.
More than 1,200 patients were hospitalized with the virus as of Friday, including 266 being treated in intensive care units, according to the state agency.
As of Monday, all Massachusetts counties were listed as areas of “substantial” or “high” transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hospitalizations have increased more than 50% over the past two weeks amid higher-than-normal levels of people seeking treatment for COVID, influenza and other infectious diseases, as well as ailments they put off getting treatment for during the pandemic, emergency room physicians and hospital groups say.
Meanwhile, a crucial shortage of nurses and other healthcare professionals is preventing many hospitals from expanding their capacity.
Last week, Baker signed an executive order allowing hospitals to reduce elective procedures by 50% and eased regulations on ICU nurse staffing levels. The move follows similar steps by the Baker administration aimed at easing hospital capacity.
Overall, Massachusetts has reported 901,430 COVID-19 cases and 19,271 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to state health data.
Baker said on Monday he has no plans to bring back a statewide mask mandate or other COVID-19 restrictions that were in place during a state of emergency last year.
“Keep in mind that we are in very different place than before,” he told reporters. “Five million people are fully vaccinated ... and we continue to focus on those communities which are most vulnerable.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com