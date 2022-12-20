BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker is among a group of Republican governors calling on President Joe Biden to lift the COVID-19 state of emergency, arguing that the prolonged public health declaration is driving up costs for taxpayers.
In a letter to Biden, Baker and 25 other chief executives — including New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — said with the pandemic now largely over it’s time for the nation and states to “get back to life as normal.”
The governors call on the Biden administration to let the emergency to expire in April, rather than extending it by another 90 days.
“While the virus will be with us for some time, the emergency phase of the pandemic is behind us,” the governors wrote. “We have come so far since the beginning of the pandemic – we now have the tools and information necessary to help protect our communities from COVID-19.”
The governors said the prolonged public health emergency declaration is driving up costs for states by allowing more people to qualify for Medicaid coverage.
The governors said states have added more than 20 million people to the Medicaid rolls — an increase of about 30% from pre-pandemic levels — and said the numbers continue to climb every time the public health emergency is extended by another 90 days.
“While the enhanced federal match provides some assistance to block the increasing costs due to higher enrollment numbers in our Medicaid programs, states are required to increase our non-federal match to adequately cover all enrollees and cannot disenroll members for the program unless they do so voluntarily,” they wrote.
They added that a number of individuals have returned to employer sponsored coverage or are receiving coverage through the private market that states are still required to pay for their Medicaid enrollment.
“This is costing states hundreds of millions of dollars,” the governors wrote.
In November, the Biden administration extended the federal public health emergency by at least another 60 days but has not signaled an end date for the declaration.
The emergency declaration, which has been in place nearly 3 years, allows the federal government to subsidize COVID-19 vaccines, ease health care regulations, and expand the amount of Medicaid funds going to states.
Ending the emergency powers will allow states to begin removing people from their Medicaid rolls, which advocates say will likely leave some uninsured.
The average for daily new COVID-19 infections has hovered below 50,000 since early October, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But federal health officials have warned a wave of new cases could come this winter, while hospitals in some states are operating at capacity amid a surge of influenza and other respiratory illnesses.
The Biden administration has promised to give states at least 60 days’ notice before a decision is reached to lift the emergency declaration.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
