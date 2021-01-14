Massachusetts will be sending National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. to assist with security for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, which is being planned for next week in the wake of a violent assault on the Capitol.
With the FBI and other law enforcement agencies warning about the risk of further violence, Gov. Charlie Baker said Massachusetts has agreed to send reinforcements to the capital, and would be providing more details later Thursday.
"We will be sending Guard personnel to Washington, D.C. as part of the force that they're putting together for the inaugural festivities," Baker said Thursday at a press conference on small business relief held at a North End restaurant. Baker wouldn't say how many troops would be headed to the capital, but said Wednesday that the request from the federal government had been for "a few hundred" members of the state's National Guard unit.
"We're just putting the finishing touches on what we're planning to do," Baker said.
Federal law enforcement has also warned that state capitols and government buildings could be targets for violence in the lead-up to the inauguration next Wednesday, according to the New York Times, but state officials, including Baker, have said there are no known threats against the State House or elsewhere in Massachusetts. Baker has condemned the attack on the Capitol by a mob of President Trump supporters and backed Wednesday's second impeachment of Trump, who he has blamed for spreading lies about the outcome of the 2020 election.
"I think it's incredibly important for the country that this transition be as smooth and uneventful as possible," he said.