METHUEN — Gov. Charlie Baker announced in his press conference Thursday that Methuen and three other communities short-changed by the federal American Rescue Plan Act will be receiving an additional $100 million on top of what they are already getting.
Baker said that Methuen, Chelsea, Everett and Randolph — all of which were hard hit by the COVID-19 virus — received less than other, wealthier communities that weren't impacted as much by the pandemic.
"There was a major shortfall in funding under ARPA," he said, referring to the $1.9 trillion bill passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month. "The commonwealth will allocate funding to the four communities left behind by ARPA."
He added: "When this issue was first brought to our attention, we looked at the numbers, and relatively better-off communities were getting $70 million, and places like Chelsea, Everett, Methuen and Randolph, which were hit hard, were getting $6 to $8 million. It was pretty clear there was a problem."
Mayor Neil Perry was thrilled upon hearing the announcement. On Tuesday, he sent a letter to state and federal legislators, noting that Methuen's allotment of $14 million pales in comparison to smaller cities and towns and even comparably sized communities across the state.
"It's great news," he said. "It's good when you advocate for your city and they listen."
Baker noted that the state was getting $7.9 billion under the act, of which $3.4 billion is going to counties, cities and towns.
Under the formula used by Congress to allocate the money, however, certain communities received less than they should have, Baker said.
When he and his team learned of the inequity in funding, Baker said they reached out to local leaders and legislators to "develop a plan to make up for the shortfall."
The result, he said, is that "we will direct $100 million in additional aid to these four communities."
Perry said he still doesn't know how much of the $100 million Methuen is going to receive, and he assumes it won't be split evenly among all the communities.
However, it's possible even more money could be coming to Methuen.
Congresswoman Lori Trahan and other members of the state's Congressional delegation wrote a letter this week to the U.S. Treasury secretary asking her to look at the funding formula and make adjustments for communities like Methuen.
"I got a call from Lori Trahan this morning," Perry said. "They are still working on the Treasury Department. It's good news."
Baker said the money he is procuring can be used consistent with how it is being used in other communities, making up for revenue lost during the pandemic, "direct aid to support costs related to the pandemic (and) ... investments in water, sewer, broadband and other eligible expenses."
He added that the money isn't expected for several weeks, during which the state will continue to seek guidance from the federal government on how the money can be used.