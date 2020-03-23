Gov. Charlie Baker issued an executive order closing "non-essential businesses" in Massachusetts and advising people to stay in their homes until April 7 in response to spread of the coronavirus. The order takes effect at noon on Tuesday, March 24.
Grocery stores and gas stations are among the businesses that will be allowed to remain open. The Baker administration is expected to release a full list of “essential businesses” later in the day.
Baker said public transit will remain open during shutdown. "Our buses, trains and subways will continue to run," Baker said.
"We're asking everyone to use common sense," Baker said.
