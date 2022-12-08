HAVERHILL — As they enter the final days of their administration, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito visited Haverhill on Thursday where they hosted a roundtable discussion and celebration of the state’s housing achievements over the past eight years, urging future administrations to continue pushing for affordable housing and celebrated new affordable rental housing awardees.
Jennifer Madison, undersecretary of the Department of Housing and Community Development, announced the awards for 790 new units of mostly affordable housing in 15 communities, including locally, the YWCA Greater Newburyport affordable housing program and the YWCA residences at Ingalls Court in Methuen that will include 96 units of new affordable senior housing.
Baker and Polito chose Haverhill as the backdrop for their discussion as Haverhill's downtown redevelopment is benefitting from state assistance and because Haverhill was the first community to see affordable homes built in the state under the MassHousing Commonwealth Builder Program using American Rescue Plan Act funding.
They joined with other state officials, including Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy; Secretary of Administration and Finance Michael Heffernan and Jennifer Maddox, as well as state Rep. Andy Vargas and Mayor James Fiorentini.
The event was held in the UMass Lowell iHub in the Harbor Place commercial building on Merrimack Street. Other guests included developers, housing advocates, state legislators, municipal officials, and local business and community leaders. More than 150 people attended the event.
Fiorentini said that in recent years 13 downtown properties were redeveloped, going from a total valuation of $12 million to $132 million, increasing the tax rolls by over $5 million a year, adding about 1,000 new residents and generating meals tax revenue of more than $1 million.
Fiorentini said the city and the state are still both facing a housing crisis.
"It is our moral responsibility as elected leaders to act," he said.
Baker said that since 2015, through state and federal housing tax credits his administration has invested more than $1.5 billion in affordable housing, which he said has resulted in the production and preservation of more than 22,000 units of housing, 20,000 of which were affordable units.
"Through the MassWorks Infrastructure program, we've invested more than $700 million in public infrastructure projects throughout the state, and those have supported the creation of more than 26,000 new housing units," he said.
Baker called the state's housing crisis an "existential problem" and notes that home ownership is the primary way people build wealth in America.
"For decades, and up until the 1960s and even beyond, federal housing policy was designed to make it very difficult for communities and people of color to access federal mortgage programs and other supportive home ownership programs," he said.
"This is an absolute travesty that has to be addressed and that's why we asked for $300 million in down payment assistance support," Baker said, adding that the legislature approved $60 million for the program, which he said is a great platform to begin with.
Baker also touched on the eviction diversion program saying his administration distributed more than $1 billion to landlords and tenants to keep people housed during the pandemic.
"On a per capita basis, it was the largest program in the United States and provided assistance to about 120,000 households," he said.
Baker also touched on transit oriented development and said he hopes more communities will embrace the concept.
Polito said that under Baker's leadership, the conversation and culture around housing has changed for gateway, suburban and rural communities and that the state is on a path to more housing production.
"Communities are adopting strategies around housing, and they know that making sure they continue to populate their communities with the kinds of people who want to live there is critically important to their sustainability and future success," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.