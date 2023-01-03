BOSTON — Outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker is poised to take the traditional "lone walk" out of the iron front gates of the State House on Wednesday night, capping off his eight-year run as the state's top elected leader.
Baker, a Swampscott Republican, leaves office as one of nation's most popular governors with the latest polls showing his stratospheric ratings holding firm at the end of his second term.
During his tenure, Baker has been credited with turning a structural state budget deficit into a record surplus, battling a wave of opioid addiction, rebuilding a fractured relationship between the state and local governments, reshaping the judiciary, and helping to guide the state through the COVID-19 pandemic.
As he prepares to step down, Baker said he wants to be remembered for those and other accomplishments but also the difference his decisions and policies made in average people's lives.
"I've never had a job that was more humbling," Baker said in an interview Tuesday, his final full day as governor. "It gave me the chance and the opportunity to make a positive difference in people's lives. I'll miss it terribly."
Baker said he believes one of his defining accomplishments was mending ties between the state's 351 communities and Beacon Hill by working with local officials on issues from economic development and transportation to the housing shortage and coastal resiliency.
He also touted his administration's redevelopment efforts in "gateway" cities such as Lowell, Lawrence and Salem to help them redesign their downtowns.
"You'd be hard-pressed to find local leaders anywhere in Massachusetts who didn't feel that the Baker-Polito administration was responsive to their concerns and issues," Baker said. "They knew they had a seat at the table."
Baker said he is also proud of his administration's efforts to expand renewable energy and reduce the cost of large-scale offshore wind power projects that have spurred similar efforts in other states and support from the federal government.
"That created kind of a gold rush," he said. "You now have traction and activity up and down the East Coast."
Baker said he regrets not being able to convince lawmakers to approve his plan to update the state’s predetention bail laws to keep dangerous criminals locked up before trial.
Baker’s proposal sought to expand a list of offenses that can provide grounds for a hearing on whether to keep someone in jail, or to let police detain people who violate conditions of pretrial release without first getting a warrant. But lawmakers rejected the legislation several times.
"I think it was a missed opportunity, and I hope that it stays on the agenda," he said. "The case these folks made about how our current bail laws operate, and the loopholes that make it possible for people to harass them after they've been charged, was pretty compelling. I was moved to tears by it."
And despite his efforts to fix the MBTA, the beleaguered public transit system is still struggling amid a series of incidents that led to a safety review and scathing federal report. Baker said the T's bus and commuter rail system is in "much better shape" than when he took office in 2015.
And while Baker acknowledges that "not everyone agreed" with the decisions his administration made in response to the pandemic, he said the public's willingness to abide by COVID-19 restrictions helped the state recover from the crisis.
Baker, 66, was elected governor in 2014 after narrowly defeating Democrat Martha Coakley and was handily reelected to another four-year term in 2018. He chose not to seek a third term, even though he could have run for reelection.
He now passes the office to Democrat Maura Healey, who takes the helm Thursday after being sworn in as the state's 73rd governor.
In March, Baker will take on a new challenge as he becomes the next president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, which governs more than 1,100 schools and nearly 500,000 student athletes across the country.
Baker, who played on the junior varsity basketball team at Harvard University, takes over the NCAA during a time of transition and reform. He has pledged to begin working with student athletes and NCAA members to "modernize college sports to suit today’s world, while preserving its essential value."
Baker has spent much of his last few weeks in office touring the state, meeting with local officials, advocates and supporters, and attending events highlighting recently signed legislation.
Before taking the lone walk, Baker is expected to pass several symbolic items to Healey, including a pewter key to the governor’s office, a Bible former Gov. Benjamin Butler gave to his successor in 1844, a gavel made of wood from the USS. Constitution, and other items.
The event is a centuries-old tradition meant to symbolize the transfer of power from one governor to the next.
In a live-televised speech on Tuesday, Baker gave what he described as a "proper goodbye" to the state's residents and highlighted his accomplishments.
He reflected on the challenges of the pandemic and talked about putting aside partisan politics to respond to the crisis and the state's recovery efforts.
"Despite a myriad of political fights and distractions that were raging all around us, people here chose to focus on the work, and it paid off," Baker said. "The personal and professional generosity, from the Berkshires to Cape Cod, and every place in between, was always there."
Baker also mentioned his 2021 trip to visit members of the Massachusetts National Guard stationed at the U.S. Capitol in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot. He didn't mention a reason for the deployment, but cited it as an example of service and patriotism.
"That visit, for me, is the embodiment of the commitment and generosity of the people of Massachusetts," Baker said. "It is our fervent hope that your generosity never wavers."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
