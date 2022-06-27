BOSTON — With the clock ticking on the legislative calendar, Gov. Charlie Baker is making a last-ditch effort to win approval for a buffet of proposed tax cuts.
Baker filed a $700 million package with his preliminary budget plan, filed in January. The proposal calls for adjusting state income tax laws and boosting rent deductions to provide relief for low-income residents, expanding tax credits for housing and child care, and a major overhaul of the estate or "death" tax, among other changes.
But lawmakers haven't taken action on the tax relief plan, which has been languishing in a legislative committee since a public hearing more than two months ago.
On Monday, Baker gathered with groups representing retirees to emphasize the potential impact of the tax relief proposals on the state's senior citizens. He urged lawmakers to send the plan to his desk before the July 31 end of formal legislative sessions.
"People everywhere are facing rising prices and pressures from inflation," Baker told reporters at a Statehouse event. "Seniors, many of whom are living on fixed incomes, are among the hardest hit by these pressures."
Baker said the state has billions of dollars in federal pandemic relief funds and state surplus money as people struggle to pay bills and make ends meet.
"We think it's time to give some of this extra revenue back to the people who earned it -- the taxpayers," he said.
One of the proposals would overhaul the estate tax, which is charged to a decedent’s estate when their assets pass on to their beneficiaries.
Massachusetts is one of only a dozen states to charge a “death” tax, which applies to an estate worth more than $1 million in value. Assets can include stocks and proceeds from life insurance policies, boats, vehicles and other earthly possessions.
Baker said doubling that threshold to $2 million would save an estimated 2,500 taxpayers more than $231 million.
Another tax break would increase the adjusted gross income threshold for not paying state income taxes to the federal level. Baker estimates that would provide about $41 million in relief to more than 234,000 low-income taxpayers.
Baker's plan also calls for doubling the maximum allowed tax credit for senior homeowners from $1,170 to $2,340.
"We know today that 6 out of 10 seniors over the age of 60 are economically insecure," Mike Festa, state director of the Massachusetts chapter of AARP, said at Monday's briefing, calling on lawmakers to support the tax relief package. "The real impact on seniors is that there's a lot of suffering in silence and desperation economically."
The tax cuts would be fully funded, Baker said, due to robust tax collections, a massive influx of federal pandemic money and the state's strong financial position.
Some Democrats have suggested that the governor's tax proposals are skewed toward the state’s wealthiest, a claim the Baker administration refutes.
They've singled out Baker's plan to cut the state's tax rate on short-term capital gains from 12% to 5% — which will cost an estimated $117 million.
Baker, who leaves office at the end of the year, has been making a major push for passage of the tax cuts plan as he seeks to leave a final imprint on the governor’s office. He held a similar event in April with business leaders supporting the plan.
Last week, Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, signaled that she might be open to changes to the estate tax during a speech to business leaders in Boston. Spilka said the Senate's tax package could also include changes to the state's Earned Income Tax Credit that provides tax breaks to low-income families.
"We will continue to ensure that Massachusetts is open, competitive, and inclusive, and that these same values guide our tax relief proposal," she said in remarks.
House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, said recently that the House is also weighing a tax cut plan that would include a "wide ranging array of help" for inflation wary residents.
But shortly after Baker's event on the tax relief plan Monday, Spilka and Mariano canceled a scheduled weekly meeting with Baker to discuss legislative agenda, citing "scheduling reasons." Mariano was later seen entering Spilka's office, but declined to answer reporter's questions.
Both Democratic legislative leaders have ruled out a holiday from the state's 24-cent per-gallon gas tax despite rising prices at the pumps, which has been pushed by Baker and the Legislature's GOP minority. They argue that it wouldn't trickle down to consumers and would jeopardize the state's bond ratings.
Baker said he still hopes lawmakers will agree to temporarily suspend the state's gas tax, which would add to savings from a three-month holiday from the 18.4 cents-a-gallon federal tax federal gas tax announced by President Joe Biden.
"I wouldn't take any of these ideas off the table at this point in time," he said on Monday. "I think the debate on this should be wide-ranging and robust."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.