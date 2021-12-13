BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker signed a nearly $4 billion spending package Monday loaded with money for the state's health care system, housing, workforce development, transportation upgrades and environmental protection.
The money comes from the state's share of American Rescue Plan Act funding and surplus revenue from better-than-anticipated tax collections this year.
Massachusetts lawmakers approved the package several weeks ago but it took significantly more time for a legislative committee to work out differences between House and Senate plans and send a final bill to Baker's desk.
Baker said the final version falls short of what he sought – specifically new housing production – but he pointed to major investments that will "help to accelerate Massachusetts’ economic recovery and provide long-lasting benefits to infrastructure, health care, education systems and small businesses."
"The pandemic has had a significant impact on Massachusetts workers, families, communities and businesses for nearly two years, and today’s signing directs billions of dollars in relief toward those hardest hit," he said in a statement.
A key element of the massive relief package calls for spending $500 million on bonus checks for some workers who stayed on the job during the pandemic.
The bill also includes $500 million to help bail out the state’s unemployment trust fund, $400 million to expand access to mental and behavioral health services to alleviate "boarding" of psychiatric patients, and $200 million in tax relief for business owners who paid income taxes on relief funding.
It further includes $300 million for water and sewer projects, offshore wind development and other environmental priorities. About $100 million will be devoted to schools to upgrade HVAC systems, with another $100 million diverted to vocational and technical high schools to expand educational opportunities.
Under the new law, the bonus checks would be available for front-line workers, such as nurses, police officers, firefighters and grocery store clerks.
The one-time payments are limited to those who earned up to 300% of the federal poverty level — or $79,500 for a family of four — and remained on the job during the state of emergency from March 10 to Dec. 31, 2020.
Baker vetoed a provision in the new law that would have established a 28-member advisory board to oversee distribution of the money. He said the provision would create administrative red tape, delaying disbursement to beneficiaries.
"Vetoing this section will allow the administration to immediately get to work on the process to distribute these funds," Baker stated.
Baker said if lawmakers do not override his veto, the administration could soon begin distributing $500 checks to more than a million eligible workers.
The new law also includes hundreds of thousands of dollars for safety-net hospitals and public health systems that are struggling amid the ongoing pandemic.
Massachusetts has received about $5.3 billion in direct funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden.
Under the ARPA law, the money provided to states and local governments must be committed by the end of 2024, and spent by the end of 2026.
The bill approved by the Legislature on Friday leaves an estimated $2.3 billion in ARPA money and surplus revenues to be used in the future.
