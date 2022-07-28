BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker signed a $52.7 billion budget on Thursday that taps into a record level of surplus revenue to boost state spending on early education, health care, workforce development, transportation and housing.
The spending package, finalized nearly a month into the fiscal year, doesn't raise taxes and calls for another $1.5 billion in capital gains taxes to be pumped into the state’s reserves, bringing the fund to a record $8.4 billion by next year.
Baker, a Republican, only vetoed about $475,000 in spending from the plan, which increases spending by 10.7% or more than $5.1 million over the previous fiscal year.
He said the spending plan, his final as governor, makes good on a commitment he made when he first took office in 2015 to reduce the state's structural deficit and boost the state's rainy day fund, which had dwindled to about $1.1 billion when took over the helm.
"Over the past seven years, we've always spent less than we raised in taxes and that's made a big difference in getting our budget structurally balanced," Baker said at a Statehouse budget signing Thursday morning.
Baker also hinted at a possible $2.5 billion in tax rebates for Massachusetts residents by the end of the year, based on a 1986 state law that requires refunds if excess tax collections reach a specific threshold.
To be sure, the budget includes $315 million for permanent tax reductions that are expected to be approved by the Legislature. Those cuts include an increase to the rental deduction cap, expansions of the dependent care and senior circuit breaker tax credits and estate tax reforms.
Under the budget plan, Chapter 70 school aid would increase by about $440 million to $5.99 billion. The extra money for schools would also keep the state to fully fund the Student Opportunity Act, which was approved in 2019. The law calls for diverting $1.5 billion to schools over seven years.
Another $110 million was included in the final budget to provide free lunches for public school students in the upcoming year.
Direct aid to local governments — money that cities and towns use for everything from closing local budget shortfalls to hiring workers — will rise to more than $1.23 billion, a $63 million increase. Most communities will see increases in state local aid funding.
Lawrence would get an additional $1.1 million, bringing its allocation to more than $22.7 million, according to a breakdown of local aid funding.
Salem stands to receive a $409,405 increase to $7.9 million; Gloucester would get a $237,030 increase to more than $4.6 million; and Newburyport would get an increase of $151,364 to more than $2.9 million.
The plan also includes $175 million for to a new trust fund to expand access to early education and care, including $60 million to increase salaries for early education and care providers who accept children with state subsidies.
The move is aimed at increasing staffing at the facilities to provide more options for working families that are struggling to find childcare.
The spending bill also included policy changes, such as a ban on child marriages that would set a minimum age for marriage at 18 and require local clerks or magistrates to get proof of age from people seeking marriage licenses.
Baker sent the spending package back with 41 proposed amendments to change proposals that lawmakers had added to the spending package.
He also included a scaled down version of his proposal to update the state's pre-detention bail laws to expand the list of offenses under which state prosecutors can hold a suspect before trial. Baker has been publicly feuding with Democratic lawmakers who scuttled his bill to tighten the state's "dangerousness" law.
Massachusetts is the last state in the nation with a July 1 fiscal year to approve a budget, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The House and Senate approved separate versions of the state budget months ago, but a final package was delayed by closed-door negotiations.
The Legislature approved the final budget on July 19, and Baker's finance team took about a week to review the massive spending package.
The state has been running on a supplemental budget to cover government expenses through the remainder of the month.
Democrats have large enough majorities in both the House and Senate to override Baker’s vetoes, as they have in previous budget cycles.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.