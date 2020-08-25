Baker, unions at odds over school reopening

BOSTON — Tensions between the Baker administration and the state’s teachers unions are rising amid a push to reopen classrooms this fall.
Gov. Charlie Baker is making a case that while the coronavirus outbreak isn’t over in Massachusetts, a majority of cities and towns have COVID-19 transmission rates low enough to allow for either a full return to school or a hybrid of in-person and remote learning.
State education officials have laid out recommended health and safety guidelines for schools to reopen, including wearing masks, reconfiguring classrooms to provide social distancing, cleaning and sanitizing regimens, and bringing students back in staggered schedules to prevent overcrowding.
But teachers’ unions are pushing back and calling for remote-only instruction amid concerns about social distancing, testing and ventilation in old school buildings.
The latest flare up is over guidance issued by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education calling for teachers in school districts that begin the academic year remotely to work from their classrooms.
The Massachusetts Teachers’ Association, which represents roughly 110,000 educators, blasted the recommendations as “paternalistic and punitive” and accused state Education Commissioner Jeff Riley of “putting the thumbscrews to teachers to get them to return to school buildings before it is safe to do so.”
“This new guidance is clearly designed to force local educators’ unions to agree to in-person learning regardless of the condition of the school buildings in their districts, indoor air quality, testing capabilities or area COVID-19 transmission rates,” MTA president Merrie Najimy said.
Beth Kontos, president of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, said the state’s guidelines “defy common sense.”
“Forcing educators into the classroom prematurely will lengthen the time it takes to complete this critical work, further postponing the day when it is safe to resume safe in-person learning — our ultimate goal,” she said.
Baker defends his administration’s push for some in-person instruction and suggests some of the demands from teachers’ unions “don’t make any sense.”
“I respect and understand the importance of making sure that this be done safely,” Baker said at a recent briefing. “But I would also ask people to respect the science, which at this point is developing a fairly decent body of evidence with respect to what works and what doesn’t when it comes to teaching in person.”
The Baker administration is reviewing reopening plans that were approved by the state’s 402 school districts over the past several weeks.
At least 200 school districts have chosen a hybrid approach, with a mix of in-person and remote learning varying by grade level. Some districts plan to start out remotely.
Other districts, notably those in communities with high infection rates such as Lawrence, Salem and Lynn, plan to go entirely remote for the school year.
Middleton, which is part of the Tri-Town School Union, is one of only 13 communities statewide that is planning a fully in-person return of students in the fall.
Union leaders say the decision to reopen schools in the fall will ultimately come down to contract negotiations between local teachers and district administrators.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.