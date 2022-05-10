ATKINSON — Longtime selectman William Baldwin returned to the board Monday night for his first meeting since a Pennsylvania DUI arrest earlier this year, but was denied the chance to read aloud a prepared statement about the ordeal.
Board members Holly Patterson and Beth Cacciotti were adamant that the board had fully addressed the situation — including an investigation into Baldwin’s residency while he held a Pennsylvania policing job — and the time had come to move on.
Patterson made clear that she objects, “to any conversation unless it’s going to be open to the public for then a corresponding question and answer session.”
“Last meeting we considered this matter closed and we were moving forward. It is not the prudential affairs of this town to have any selectman speaking of their own personal issues,” she said. “We are here to do a job for the town; that’s it.”
She added, “Your personal issues are either on the table for full discussion by everyone in this town, or they’re not.”
Chairman Robert Worden and Gregory Spero took no issue with Baldwin's request.
Baldwin, 51, was arrested March 16 and charged with DUI, DUI: high rate of alcohol (blood alcohol content between 0.10 and 0.16) and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
According to a statement from the Derry, Pennsylvania, Township Police Department, Baldwin’s car went off the side of a highway and into a tree.
Police identified him as “William M. Baldwin, 51, of Hummelstown,” and noted in a press release, “Baldwin is the public safety director for Middletown Borough, Dauphin County.”
Though chairman Worden initially said he was unaware of the out-of-state policing job, he later recanted. Other board members have declined opportunities to comment, but Baldwin said he has been transparent about his work.
Attempts by a reporter to reach Baldwin via cell phone and email have been unsuccessful since his arrest.
The Eagle-Tribune obtained a copy of the statement Baldwin intended to read publicly Monday, which begins with remorse and goes on to include his point of view.
“I made a mistake. I deeply regret it. I take responsibility for the poor choices I made. I am embarrassed, humbled, and very self-reflective at this time,” Baldwin wrote. “Although a personal matter has been made public, I seek to learn and work to be a better man as I put this mistake behind me in a growth capacity.”
Regarding his residency, Baldwin stated in his letter, “I never had dual residency,” and “those that are closest to me knew my intentions. They knew the private conversations, motivations and terms that made this a temporary assignment.”
Middletown Borough Council Chairman Ian Reddinger disputed that Tuesday, stating, “he was not hired on a temporary basis,” but instead in the wake of a three-year interim police chief.
Baldwin was fired from the role of public safety director within days of his arrest.
His written offer of employment did not include an end date.
Middletown Mayor James Curry III, who has spoken vaguely to local press about concerns regarding Baldwin prior to his arrest, was not available Tuesday to say whether residency questions have been raised in his jurisdiction.
Atkinson officials last month consulted with the New Hampshire Secretary of State to look into the matter. Town Clerk Julianna Hale announced that nothing of concern was discovered.
Baldwin said in his letter this week, “I feel it of the utmost importance to note throughout all the media and social media attention, not a single individual spoke with me and heard my side of the issue.”
Further attempts to reach Baldwin for this article were unsuccessful.
His DUI case is pending a resolution. A Pennsylvania court clerk says Baldwin waived a formal arraignment scheduled for May 13 and has applied for an “ARD,” or accelerated rehabilitative disposition, a program for first-time offenders.
A district attorney had yet to approve or deny the application as of press time for this article.
