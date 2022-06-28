BOSTON — The state's voters may get an opportunity weigh in on a controversial new law authorizing state driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants.
On Monday, Attorney General Maura Healey certified a proposed referendum for the Nov. 8 elections that would ask voters if they want to repeal the new law. In a letter to Secretary of State Bill Galvin, Healey wrote that a review of the proposal by her office determined that it meets the legal criteria to appear on the ballot.
The move clears a path for opponents of the controversial law to begin gathering the 40,000 signatures of registered voters needed to make the Nov. 8 ballot.
The Committee for a Fair and Secure Massachusetts must turn in those signatures to local election clerks before a deadline Aug. 24. The group is headed by Maureen Maloney, a Milford woman whose 23-year-old son was killed in 2011 after being hit and dragged by a truck driven by an undocumented immigrant.
In a fundraising email to supporters, Maloney said the signature gathering requirement is a "very achievable goal" and promised a "vigorous statewide campaign" to repeal the law.
"Giving licenses to people who have illegally entered our country, people who may well be hiding records of violence and lawbreaking in their native countries, will open the door to more tragic, unnecessary deaths," Maloney wrote. "This law would open the door to more suffering for families like mine."
Meanwhile, a coalition of immigrant rights groups backing the law have formed the Vote YES for Work and Family Mobility Committee in an effort to convince voters to uphold the law if the repeal effort makes the ballot.
Under the new rules, which would take effect next year, immigrants without legal residency status can only acquire standard driver’s licenses, not federally authorized Real ID-compliant versions. Applicants would be required to produce at least two official identity documents. They will also need to prove Massachusetts residency.
Supporters of the law say it would improve public safety and the livelihoods of the undocumented motorists who are already driving on the state’s roadways.
Critics say the new law lacks basic safeguards to prevent abuses and would unfairly reward people who are living in the United States illegally.
Democrats, who have supermajorities in the House and Senate, pushed the bill through the Legislature amid opposition from Republican lawmakers and even some members of their own party.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the bill, citing concerns about the ability of the state Registry of Motor Vehicles to verify the identity of people seeking a license and the possibility that it could inadvertently authorize undocumented immigrants to register and vote in state and local elections.
But the Legislature moved quickly to override Baker’s objections, mustering the two-thirds vote needed to make the proposal a law. Republicans and a handful of Democrats voted against the veto override during sessions two weeks ago.
Within days, the state Republican Party announced plans to pursue a ballot question asking voters to overturn the new law.
MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons has also accused Healey of "slow-walking" the process of reviewing and certifying the referendum, using "political maneuvers" to delay the gathering of signatures. Healey is a vocal supporter of the new law.
The issue has become fodder in the governor's race with Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl -- who first proposed the referendum -- making the repeal effort part of his campaign platform. Diehl is seeking the Republican Party's nomination to challenge Healey in the governor's race in November elections.
The issue could also drive more Republican voters to the polls in deep-blue Massachusetts in a year where political observers are expecting a "red wave" nationally.
While illegal immigration is a tinderbox national issue that often reaches across political lines, it's not clear where Massachusetts voters stand on the issue of authorizing driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants.
John Cluverius, associate director at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell's Center for Public Opinion, said while there has been no public polling done on the issue, the fact that the Legislature overwhelmingly overrode Baker's veto suggests there is widespread support for the new law.
"That's a big deal, and it usually doesn't happen unless there is overwhelming support for something," he said. "We also have a population in Massachusetts that is increasingly friendly to immigrants, and doesn't want to be perceived as anti-immigrant."
He said another factor is that authorizing driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants isn't as controversial as "sanctuary" laws that seek to circumvent federal immigration enforcement.
But there are likely to be a number of conservative Democrats who will vote to repeal the law, if it makes the ballot, he said.
"You're definitely going to have some people who vote for Maura Healey, but also vote to overturn the law," Cluverius said. "But the question is how much campaigners on either side can make their case to voters, who really aren't that familiar with the issue."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
