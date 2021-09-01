Ballot questions take shape for 2022

BOSTON — Plans to legalize fireworks, curtail a regional emissions reduction program, require voter ID and bring back "happy hour" are among a roster of proposed referendums inching toward the 2022 ballot.
On Wednesday, Attorney General Maura Healey certified 17 initiatives filed by individuals and groups seeking voter approval for changes in state law.
Among them is a proposal to roll back the Transportation and Climate Initiative, a regional pact aimed at reducing pollution signed by Gov. Charlie Baker and the governors of Connecticut and Rhode Island.
The referendum, proposed by the conservative Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, calls for updating state law to declare that gas and other fuel "will not be reduced or restricted by the imposition of any tax, fee, other revenue generating mechanism, or market-based compliance mechanism."
"The people that will feel the most pressure of the price increases and shortages that will result from TCI deserve a voice in this process," said Paul Craney, a spokesman for the group. "Drivers should be free to make their own decisions, and TCI should never restrict the amount of gasoline Massachusetts consumers can use."
Environmental groups oppose the proposal, saying it will take the state in the wrong direction just as it’s making progress in reducing emissions of gases that contribute to a warmer planet.
"This effort comes at exactly the wrong time," said Staci Rubin, senior attorney with the Conservation Law Foundation. "With the impacts of the climate crisis becoming clearer by the day, options should be on the table to reduce transportation fossil fuel use and prepare our communities for what's to come.”
Another proposal cleared for the 2022 ballot by Healey’s office would grant new benefits for Uber and Lyft drivers, such as health care stipends and paid sick time, while affirming their status as independent contractors.
Critics of the proposal, including labor unions, call it a thinly veiled attempt by the companies to skirt state taxes and labor laws.
"The Uber/Big Tech ballot measure cheats workers, shields these massive companies from liability to customers, and makes Massachusetts taxpayers pick up the tab," said Mike Firestone, a spokesman for the Coalition to Protect Workers Rights. "Massachusetts voters and app-based workers just want these multi-billion dollar companies to pay their taxes and follow the law."
Also certified by Healey's office is a GOP-led proposal that would require voters to show ID to cast a ballot in state and local elections. The initiative is being led by state Republican Party Chairman Jim Lyons of Andover.
Healy's office also certified a proposed constitutional amendment for the 2024 ballot that would make voting by mail a fixture in the election system.
The so-called "millionaires tax" proposal is headed for the 2024 ballot through a separate legislative process. That plan calls for a surtax of 4% on an individual’s annual taxable income above $1 million to raise money for transportation and education projects.
Healey's office also rejected 13 ballot initiatives, including a proposal that sought to require hand-counting of votes cast in elections, and an anti-abortion measure that would require "all reasonable medical steps" be taken to save a child born alive.
Supporters of the ballot questions certified by Healey's office on Wednesday have many more hurdles to clear, not least of which is gathering at least 80,239 certified signatures of registered voters by Dec. 1.
They must also seek legislative approval. If that fails they must gather another round of signatures to get a spot on the November 2022 ballot.
In the 2020 elections, Massachusetts voters expanded a "right to repair" law allowing auto shops to access digital diagnostic information, and rejected a proposal to replace the state's winner-take-all election system with ranked-choice voting.
