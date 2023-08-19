A recent ribbon cutting ceremony marked the grand opening of Merrimack County Savings Bank’s (The Merrimack) newest location at 1B Wall Street in Windham. This is The Merrimack’s 8th branch as the community bank expands to better serve individuals, families and businesses in Southern New Hampshire.
“I’m overwhelmed by the turnout at our grand opening celebration, as well as the support of the community throughout this endeavor,” said Linda Lorden, President of The Merrimack. “It was wonderful to see town officials and representatives from the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce in attendance, along with all of our vendors who helped bring this branch to life.”
Located off Exit 3 on I-93 South, The Merrimack in Windham is a full-service branch, featuring a drive-up ATM and night drop. The Merrimack also provides a wide-spectrum of banking and lending services from a knowledgeable team with local roots, including Silvia Croteau, assistant vice present; Amanda Lewis, branch services manager; and bankers Melissa Cormier and Katherine Hitchcock.
As part of the grand opening celebration, The Merrimack in Windham is offering several special promotions while supplies last. Visit themerrimack.com/locations.
Rivera named to Eastern Bank board
LAWRENCE — Former Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera has been named to Eastern Bank’s Board of Directors.
Rivera, currently president and CEO of MassDevelopment, focuses on many facets of the Massachusetts economy through economic and community development, according to a statement released by Eastern Bank.
While Lawrence mayor, Rivera led investments in housing, job creation, downtown development, and transit-oriented development, among other areas.
During the pandemic, Rivera was a member of the state-wide COVID-19 Reopening Advisory Board, bringing the municipal viewpoint to the Commonwealth’s strategy to reopen the economy, and the COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group.
He also served on the Latino Advisory Commission, addressing concerns of the Massachusetts Latino community and promoting economic prosperity and wellbeing. He has held various positions in the private and nonprofit sectors, and is a U.S. Army veteran.
“Eastern is deeply committed to building and sustaining our organization, including our boards, to reflect the makeup of our workforce, customers and communities we serve, because simply put, it makes good business sense,” said Bob Rivers, CEO and Chair of the Board of Eastern Bank.
Cultural Institute donates toys
LAWRENCE — The Massachusetts Cultural Institute of Puerto Rico donated toys and games to the Lawrence Administrative Support Staff Union of the Lawrence Public Schools for their children and grandchildren.
“It’s always our pleasure to support and thank members of educational institutions that care for our youth in every possible way,” said Jose Davila, Cultural Institute of Puerto Rico President.
“Without their tireless labor, it would be even more difficult for our educators to teach our children. We thank them for their determined work; they are the backbone of the educational institution.”
Items included dolls, action figures, educational learning games, toy vehicles, and many more donated by ICPR to members of the union in July. LASSA union members called it “Christmas in July” and were thrilled to bring the donations homes to surprised children and grandchildren.
“ICPR has been a pilar in our community and it’s no surprise, to us, that they continue to support their community. Their donation to children elevates their belief, to everyone’s knowledge, that organizations have a responsibility to contribute and support our youth,” said LASSA Union President Vivian Bonet.
“We are grateful to ICPR for choosing LASSA and thank President Davila and his entire board and staff for their contribution,” Bonet added.
