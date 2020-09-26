Bank robbery suspect captured in Salem Saturday 

LAWRENCE - A Tewksbury bank robbery suspect who later crashed a motorcycle in Lawrence was captured Saturday in Salem, New Hampshire, police said.
The suspect is accused of holding up a Tewksbury bank on Friday, then crashing a motorcycle and prompting a highway-area search in Lawrence Friday night.
"No other info is available other than he was located by TPD and the FBI Bank Robbery Task Force in Salem, N.H.," according to a tweet from the Tewksbury Police Department account early Saturday evening.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, Lawrence police issued an alert via Twitter that they, along with state troopers, were searching for a suspect in the vicinity of Interstate 495 and Route 114.
The suspect is believed to have entered the Salem 5 branch at 2171 Main St., in Tewksbury and robbed a teller at gunpoint. The suspect then fled on a black motorcycle, speeding in excess of 130 mph, according to Tewksbury police.
Tewksbury police thanked the Salem, N.H. Police Department and the Southern New Hampshire SWAT team who "safely brought" the suspect into custody.
The suspect's name was not immediately released.
