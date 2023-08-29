Londonderry was singing the blues while bands played for the ninth annual Blues Festival on Saturday. Vendors and food trucks sold their wares while the music played all afternoon. The 50/50 raffle proceeds all went to the Combat Veterans Association. It was a fun day with good music, good food and a good atmosphere.
Banking on the blues at Londonderry festival
