DERRY — A single-alarm fire on Damren Road destroyed a barn Monday, but only singed a nearby truck and residence. Nobody was injured.
Derry’s Battalion 3 Fire Chief William Gillis said the 911 call was received at approximately 2:28 p.m., and was called in by campers driving through the area. It took approximately 45 minutes to gain control of the fire, Gillis said.
“Crews were able to quickly extinguish the extension on the house, as well as to the vehicle, and then they knocked down a lot of the fire in the barn itself,” Gillis said.
Gillis said he believed nobody was home at the time of the fire, and that the damage done to the house was just to the exterior and the homeowners would be able to return.
The lack of fire hydrants in the area required a response from 15 trucks, with Derry joined by crews from Londonderry, Chester, Auburn, Windham, Salem, Atkinson, Pelham, Sandown and Hampstead.
“We had to use tankers to bring in the water,” Gillis said. “In this case, the resources were called early enough that we could use existing water on the trucks that first arrive, and then the other trucks arrive to keep adding to the water supply.”
The Derry Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating the fire's cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.